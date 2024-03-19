Vice President Reviews Advancements in Industrial, Labour Sectors

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed underscored the UAE’s top ranking in the lack of labour disputes and talent attraction….reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, presided over a pivotal UAE Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, spotlighting significant milestones in the nation’s labour market and industrial landscape.

Highlighting the UAE’s global leadership in labour market stability, His Highness underscored the nation’s top ranking in the lack of labour disputes and talent attraction, according to esteemed international indices. The UAE also clinched the third position globally for digital skills proficiency, reaffirming its commitment to fostering a dynamic and skilled workforce.

With over 7 million employees benefitting from the Involuntary Loss of Employment scheme and extensive coverage under the Workers’ Protection Programme, Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the government’s dedication to safeguarding workers’ rights and ensuring their well-being.

The meeting marked a pivotal moment with the approval of a new Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation structure, including the establishment of a coordinating council for the labour market. This move aims to bolster stability and competitiveness, recognizing the pivotal role of the workforce as the driving force behind the nation’s economic engine.

Sheikh Mohammed also applauded the progress of the “Operation 300 Billion” project, aimed at elevating the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP to AED 300 billion by 2031. Noting the sector’s current GDP contribution of AED 197 billion, His Highness highlighted the substantial growth achieved since the project’s inception in 2021.

Moreover, the Cabinet approved a national policy on biofuels, signaling a strategic commitment to sustainable energy solutions. Amendments to the executive regulations of the federal law on citizenship and passports were also greenlit, including an extension of the UAE passport validity period to 10 years for Emiratis aged 21 and above, alongside enhanced digital services.

Addressing the digital landscape, Sheikh Mohammed commended the Digital Wellbeing Council’s efforts in combating online threats to youth, culminating in the removal of over 160,000 harmful websites and accounts. Stressing the pivotal role of families, media, and schools in nurturing awareness, His Highness reiterated the nation’s commitment to protecting its most valuable asset, the children.

The Cabinet meeting also celebrated the industrial sector’s remarkable achievements in 2023, with notable advancements in competitiveness and export growth. From substantial GDP contributions to significant expansions in the ICV Programme, the industrial sector continues to thrive under strategic government support and incentives.

Furthermore, national efforts to support labour market stability and resolve disputes were lauded, with a remarkable reduction in labour disputes and successful implementation of the Involuntary Loss of Employment scheme.

In a forward-looking move, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a health insurance system for private sector employees and domestic workers, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing welfare provisions for all residents.

As the UAE charts a path towards sustainable growth and prosperity, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering dedication to fostering innovation, inclusivity, and prosperity for all its citizens and residents alike.

