UAE unveils Mangrove Alliance for Climate Strategy 

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, unveiled the MAC (Mangrove Alliance for Climate) Strategy 2031 at the second ministerial meeting of the MAC taking place on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan on 21st November.

Al Dahak co-chaired the ministerial meeting with Nani Hendiarti, Deputy Minister of Coordinating Ministry for Food Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia. The meeting was attended by ministers from MAC member countries, who reviewed the MAC Strategy 2031 and explored future direction to enhance their collaborative efforts in promoting mangrove restoration globally. Their discussions focused on strengthening joint initiatives to expand and protect mangrove ecosystems worldwide.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak began the session by giving opening remarks and the UAE’s country statement, highlighting the UAE’s efforts in conserving and expanding its mangrove forests. She emphasised the country’s contributions to global mangrove ecosystems and spoke extensively about the benefits of mangrove ecosystems in climate mitigation and adaptation as well as fostering other marine and coastal species.

Dr. Al Dahak said, “Mangroves act as a natural carbon sink, capturing four times more carbon than rainforests. They provide natural flood protection, prevent erosion, help limit sea level rise. In the UAE, we recognise the critical role mangrove forests play in helping us to achieve our nation’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy. At COP26 in 2021, we stepped up our ambition to expand the UAE’s mangrove cover and pledged to restore 100 million mangroves by 2030.”

She underscored the importance of collaboration referencing the success of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC) and the closely coordinated efforts by its members.

She thanked Indonesia for their unwavering support for mangroves conservation worldwide and also welcomed the work of other members in contributing to their ecosystems.

Unveiling the MAC Strategy 2031, Dr. Al Dahak said, “Our collective efforts to boost mangroves worldwide are embodied in the MAC 2031 Strategy, which offers a blueprint to enable mangrove ecosystems to thrive on a global scale. This Strategy raises MAC’s ambitions in mangrove conservation and will drive clear, coordinated action.”

Her speech was followed by a keynote address by Nani Hendiarti and a presentation by the Mangrove Breakthrough.

The meeting concluded with interventions by the member states and closing remarks by Dr. Amna Al Dahak and Nani Hendiarti.

MAC members pledge to rehabilitate and restore mangroves within their countries while also supporting similar efforts internationally. By doing so, the alliance aims to leverage and bolster the ongoing commitments of member countries across various areas, including scientific research, coastal management and conservation, education, climate mitigation, climate adaptation, and relevant policymaking.

Prior to the ministerial meeting, technical committees representing all 45 MAC members convened at COP16 in Cali, Colombia, to review and finalise the proposed MAC Strategy 2031 for ministerial deliberation. This Strategy offers a roadmap to support member states in adhering to their mangrove conservation commitments and promoting sustainable climate action through nature-based solutions.

Emirati women take lead at COP29

Emirati women have made a strong impact at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, showcasing their leadership in climate decision-making. Their participation highlights the UAE’s commitment to empowering women in shaping the future of climate action.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, UAE’s Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), praised the strong participation of Emirati women, which is facilitated by the unwavering support of the UAE leadership and the tireless efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to engage women in international forums.

Dr. Alanoud Alhaj, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), said she is working on the UAE Net Zero strategy, developed in collaboration with multiple sectors. She noted that the UAE’s leadership continues to drive climate action, which was evident during COP28 when the country secured the historic “UAE Consensus”.

Amal Abdulrahim, Chief AI Officer at the MOCCAE, highlighted the significant female representation in the UAE delegation at COP29, reflecting the leadership’s trust in women’s abilities.

Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at MOCCAE, noted the vital role of women in biodiversity conservation and climate initiatives, with over 70% of the ministry’s biodiversity sector led by Emirati women.

