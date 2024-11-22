1B Summit welcomes 10,000 creators in 10 days 

Content creators contributing positively to their communities and promoting informative, valuable, and socially beneficial messages are encouraged to apply through the Summit’s website …reports Asian Lite News

The 1 Billion Followers Summit announced that over 10,000 content creators from 190 countries have applied, in just ten days, for the million-dollar One Billion Award, recognizing excellence in content creation. This prestigious award, the world’s largest and most valuable for content creators, aims to promote positive content creation and encourage meaningful, impactful work that inspires purposeful change.

Content creators contributing positively to their communities and promoting informative, valuable, and socially beneficial messages are encouraged to apply through the Summit’s website (www.1billionsummit.com) by November 30. Third-party nominations are also welcome. The winner will be announced during the closing ceremony of the Summit, themed “Content for Good,” running from January 11 to 13, 2025.

Alia AlHammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy, stated that the overwhelming response to the One Billion Award highlights its significance in motivating content creators to produce meaningful, community-focused content that promotes positive values. It also underscores the Summit’s mission to foster innovation in digital content and build a global network of creators and influencers.

AlHammadi said: “We believe the content industry is a powerful force for change. Through the One Billion Award, we aim to support promising talent worldwide, empowering them to contribute to a more positive digital landscape. We look forward to receiving further applications from creatives who strive to create a better world through their content.”

The 1 Billion Followers Summit has outlined the award’s eligibility criteria, inviting applicants who create good content that positively impacts society. The content should have scientific, cultural, humanitarian, and social value, inspire minds, bring nations closer together, promote unity, support sustainability, and sustain values of compassion and empathy.

Content should be innovative and original and adhere to the standards and policies of social media platforms and meet established quality and design standards. The content should foster and demonstrate interaction and engagement with a broad audience.

The selection process for the One Billion Award will begin with a judging process with a dedicated panel sitting to evaluate entries from December 1 through December 15, 2024, selecting ten finalists. From December 16 to 31, online voting will open for the public to vote for their favourite projects. Those votes will be tallied by the judges on January 11 and 12, 2025, and the winner announced at the closing ceremony of the summit on January 13, 2025.

The upcoming 2025 Summit introduces three specialized tracks—technology, economy, and content—designed to enhance the experience for both amateur and professional content creators. These dedicated tracks provide a more focused and efficient learning environment, allowing attendees to tailor their summit experience and connect with like-minded individuals. This targeted approach, successfully implemented last year, streamlines the agenda, facilitates networking, and ultimately maximizes the summit’s impact on advancing knowledge and innovation in content creation.

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations.

ALSO READ: UAE to develop industrial zone in Egypt’s Port Said

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]