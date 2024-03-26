UAE Vice President honours winners of Excellence Awards 2024

His Highness commended the 12 government entities and 8 individuals awarded during a ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today honoured the winners of the Dubai Government Excellence Awards, marking the conclusion of the 2024 edition of the Dubai Government Excellence Program. Praising Dubai’s Government for creating a global model of excellence and leadership, His Highness commended the 12 government entities and 8 individuals awarded during a ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“The Dubai Government Excellence Program has been continually driving excellence since it was launched 27 years ago, establishing outstanding performance as a hallmark of Dubai’s Government. Today, the Government of Dubai represents a global model, and we have ambitions in line with our society’s expectations to further enhance government work and shape one of the world’s leading cities,” His Highness said.

His Highness added: “Congratulations to all the winners and participants on your achievements; you are pioneers and role models in performance and innovation. I am proud of the Government of Dubai for its continual pursuit of excellence and its culture of healthy competition, which ultimately benefits the people it serves. Its ambitions know no bounds, and the Dubai Government Excellence Program continues to set the bar even higher with every edition.”

The winners of the Dubai Government Excellence Program Awards 2024 were honoured during a ceremony held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council; H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and a number of senior government officials.

Three new categories

A total of 12 awards in the organisational category were conferred following elaborate performance evaluation of 30 government entities, while eight awards were bestowed upon individuals under the Dubai Excellence Medals. The 2024 edition of the awards feature three new organisational categories including most Future-Ready Entity, Entity in Digital Enablement, and Best Government Joint Initiative.

The winners were assessed under a comprehensive evaluation process implemented in accordance with the updated model for government excellence launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in February 2023. Its criteria include social impact, future readiness and the development of human competencies, and it is based on three pillars: the vision, the distinctive value and the development enablers.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, noted how the programme’s thorough evaluation process represents a global benchmark. He said: “Congratulations to all the winners. All participating entities have proved that the culture of excellence that exists within Dubai’s Government translates into concrete work and continuous development to serve the people and enhance Dubai’s leading global position.”

Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, General Coordinator of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, highlighted how Emirati evaluators were involved in all stages of the evaluation process: “We congratulate all the winning entities and individuals and reaffirm our commitment to supporting the government in its pursuit of excellence.”

