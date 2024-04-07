UK Renews Support for Two State Solution

The foreign secretary says the Jewish state must abide international humanitarian laws. “As an occupying power, Israel has a responsibility to the people of Gaza. But it also means that the international community must work with Israel on humanitarian efforts to keep people safe and provide them with what they need”…reports Asian Lite News

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron says Israel must abide international humanitarian laws in its operations in the occupied Gaza strip.

The is the first time the United Kingdom labelling Israel as an occupying power in Gaza.

British ex-servicemen John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby were among seven people working for World Central Kitchen who were killed when Israeli missiles hit an aid convoy in Gaza.

Cameron said the world can’t ignore the plight of Palestinians.

“We cannot stand by with our head in our hands, wishing for an end to the fighting that may well not come — and that means ensuring the protection of people in all of Gaza including Rafah.”

He said the Jewish state has a responsibility to protect the civilians in Gaza.

“As an occupying power, Israel has a responsibility to the people of Gaza. But it also means that the international community must work with Israel on humanitarian efforts to keep people safe and provide them with what they need,” he wrote in the Sunday Times.

“Ordinary civilians must be safe and able to access food, water and medical care. We need the UN, with the support of the international community, to work with Israel to make practical, deliverable plans to achieve this in Rafah and across Gaza. The US have said that they can only support a Rafah operation if there is a proper plan to protect people — and that must be right.

“I desperately want this conflict to end, and for the people of Israel and the people of Gaza to be able to live their lives in peace and security. We must all continue to work towards this aim, but I believe that failing to prepare for continued conflict will lead to further suffering and avoidable loss of innocent lives. The UK stands ready to play its part.

The foreign secretary also renewed his support for the two state solution to end the crisis in the Middle East.

“We have also led calls for a new Palestinian Authority government and for a political horizon for the Palestinian people that should include — at the right time — the recognition of a Palestinian state as part of our long-held support for a two-state solution,” said Cameron. “This helped us, with Germany, to convene the key Arab and European powers that, together with the US, can help back and fund a long-term solution.”

The foreign secretary also referred the creation of new maritime aid corridor to help the starving people in Gaza.

“We are also announcing details of our support for the maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, deploying a Royal Navy ship, alongside UK aid and British logistical expertise and equipment, to maximise aid delivery,” Cameron said in the article. “But aid will not make a difference unless it can be properly distributed. Guaranteed deconfliction for aid convoys and other humanitarian work is essential. We are pushing for a representative of humanitarian organisations to have a seat in Cogat, the Israeli body which handles these issues in Gaza.”

UK Stance on New Crisis

“Throughout the crisis, the UK has followed four vital principles,” the foreign secretary said.

“First, support for the hostages and their families. I have met some of the released hostages and the stories they shared filled me with dread and anxiety for those that are still trapped. In this devastating and intolerable situation, the families bravely continue to highlight the plight of their loved ones. I join their demands for the immediate release of all hostages. That innocent people have been captured and held is a perpetual reminder of the monstrous organisation we are dealing with.

“Second, to push as hard as we can on getting aid to Palestinian civilians. That is why for months the prime minister and I have been calling for Israel to allow more aid into Gaza, setting out in detail the bottlenecks they need to address. Some called this heavy-handed and insensitive. I don’t agree: it was — and remains — essential to avoid an even more severe humanitarian crisis and what could still become a famine.

“Our third principle has been to exercise leadership in the region and at the United Nations. Calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire are easy to make but, alongside US and other allies, we are clear that unless you deal with the cause of the conflict — the rule of Hamas over Gaza and the presence of those responsible for October 7 — no ceasefire would last. Israel cannot be expected to live next to an organisation that carried out such brutal attacks and has declared that, if possible, it would do the same all over again.

“Our fourth principle — and it remains foundational — is that Israel has a right to self-defence that we should support. Of course our backing is not unconditional: we expect such a proud and successful democracy to abide by international humanitarian law, even when challenged in this way. Israel has been prepared to make a deal with Hamas for a pause in the fighting, with some of the hostages being freed in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners charged with serious acts of terrorism. None of us sitting comfortably in peaceful Western democracies should underestimate what a difficult thing this is for people in Israel to contemplate. But so far Hamas has said no.

