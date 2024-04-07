Danube Group opens mosque in Dubai Studio City

Named after the Danube Group Founder Rizwan Sajan’s late father, Danube Mosque for Askerali Sajan was inaugurated by Sajan’s mother…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai-based Danube Group opened a new mosque in Dubai Studio City in memory of founder’s late father Askerali Sajan.

Designed in modern and state-of-the-art architecture, the mosque was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder, and Chairman of Danube Group, at a ceremony that was attended by key people from the Government of Dubai, residents from across different cultures, and media personnel.

Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group; Adel Sajan, Managing Director at Danube Group; Azhar Sajan, Director of Casa Milano; Sahil Sajan, Director of Milano and other senior officials attended the opening ceremony and also offered prayers along with hundreds of worshippers at the newly-opened mosque – Danube Mosque for Askerali Sajan.

Located in Al Hebiah Second near Glitz by the Danube in Dubai Studio City, the mosque has been named after Mr. Rizwan Sajan’s late father Askerali Sajan and it was inaugurated by his mother Gulbanu Askerali Sajan.

“We all owe a lot to our parents. And this mosque is a small effort to reward our beloved father and mother who have always been a guide and support for us. We request attendees to always remember them in their prayers and pray for my father’s soul and good health for my mother,” Rizwan Sajan said after the inauguration of the mosque.

Following the opening, hundreds of worshippers – both men and women – offered Taraweeh prayers and prayed to Almighty God to accept the efforts and prayers of the Sajan family and bless the worshippers.

Spread over 3,445 square meters, the mosque can accommodate more than 750 men and women worshippers, providing an opportunity to thousands of residents around the fast-growing Dubai Studio City and areas in its vicinity to offer prayers five times a day. The mosque has also dedicated parking for around 50 vehicles for the worshippers coming for prayers.

The contract to build the Danube Mosque for Askerali Sajan was awarded to Prestige Construction LLC., which has already completed numerous commercial, retail, residential, educational, and healthcare infrastructure projects in the UAE.

“We are very pleased that the mosque has been delivered in time as promised by the contractor. We wanted to open it in the holy month of Ramadan and are excited that the mosque has been opened on the 27th of Ramadan – one of the most auspicious days of the holy month. Let’s all pray and seek the blessings of the Almighty in this most-awaited month of the Hijri calendar. May Almighty allow us to do much more deeds,” Rizwan Sajan said.

The Group has also been contributing to numerous charity initiatives launched by the government. Earlier in March this year, the Danube Group announced an AED 10 million contribution to the Mothers’ Endowment Campaign. Earlier, it also contributed to the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ fund in 2023, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and numerous others.

