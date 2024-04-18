UK says Palestinians in Gaza facing imminent risk of famine

Woodward stressed the vital importance of UNRWA’s role in aid delivery within Gaza and called upon Israel to grant unhindered access to UNRWA and other humanitarian agencies operating in the region…reports Asian Lite News

UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward underscored the urgent need for action as Palestinians in Gaza confront a dire humanitarian crisis, including an imminent risk of famine.

In a recent session at the UN Security Council, Woodward emphasised UNRWA’s crucial role in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees, particularly in Gaza where the humanitarian situation is dire.

Woodward stressed the vital importance of UNRWA’s role in aid delivery within Gaza and called upon Israel to grant unhindered access to UNRWA and other humanitarian agencies operating in the region.

Recognising UNRWA as the primary provider of humanitarian relief in Gaza, Woodward emphasised the need for increased aid flows and urged Israel to facilitate the UN’s minimum operating requirements to ensure the safety of humanitarian operations.

She also acknowledged UNRWA’s broader role in providing crucial health, education, and humanitarian services across the region, supporting millions of Palestinians in Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. She emphasised the importance of this support for regional stability, particularly in the current critical juncture.

Woodward addressed allegations of UNRWA staff involvement in attacks on Israel, expressing the UK’s deep concern. She noted ongoing investigations by the UN Office for Internal Oversight Services into these allegations and underscored the importance of robust management reform within UNRWA, including enhanced independent oversight and detection systems.

She also highlighted the upcoming independent review led by former French foreign minister Colonna, focusing on UNRWA’s neutrality, processes, and systems. She emphasized that the UK will review its funding position based on the findings and recommendations of this review.

The ambassador also paid tribute to the 178 UNRWA staff tragically killed in Gaza, offering condolences to their families and honouring their dedicated service.

No famine in Gaza, says Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

During the meetings, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would maintain its right to self-defence.

The Prime Minister thanked the British Foreign Secretary and the German Foreign Minister for their unequivocal support and for their countries’ unprecedented standing up in defense of the State of Israel against Iran’s attack.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also briefed them on the scope of the humanitarian assistance and the continued fighting in Gaza.

Prime Minister Netanyahu rejected the claims of international organisations regarding famine in Gaza and said that Israel was going above and beyond in the humanitarian sphere. (ANI/TPS)

