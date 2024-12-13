US unveils $500m arms package for Ukraine

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to providing additional aid until its final days in power…reports Asian Lite News

The United States announced a $500 million military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, as the Biden administration works to bolster Kyiv’s defences against Russia before President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the aid as “urgently needed” and said it would be drawn from existing US military stockpiles. The package includes ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket systems, artillery shells, drones, armoured vehicles, and protective gear against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

This latest tranche follows two substantial packages of $988 million and $725 million announced earlier this month, signalling the outgoing administration’s intent to maximize support for Ukraine in the limited time remaining.

The urgency stems from concerns over Trump’s stated intention to “probably” scale back aid to Ukraine. His administration’s stance has raised alarm in Kyiv and among European allies, as US assistance has been critical to Ukraine’s resistance since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Trump has criticized current US support for Ukraine and claimed he could negotiate a ceasefire within hours of taking office.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to providing additional aid until its final days in power. “As President Biden has made clear, we will continue to support Ukraine right up to the end of this administration,” Kirby said.

The United States has led international efforts to rally support for Ukraine, coordinating assistance from dozens of nations and delivering tens of billions of dollars in weapons, training, and security aid. This support has been instrumental in helping Ukraine repel Russian advances over nearly three years of conflict.

With the transition of power imminent, concerns are mounting over the potential impact of reduced US assistance on Ukraine’s ability to defend itself. The aid package announced Thursday aims to fortify Kyiv’s defences during this critical period of uncertainty.

