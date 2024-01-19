Uzbekistan, UAE Sign MoU For Mutual Visa Exemption

This measure is considered an important step towards enhancing cooperation in the fields of politics, economics, culture, education and other areas of common interest….reports Asian Lite News

As part of the continued enhancing and strengthening of bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Uzbekistan and achieving the common interests of the two peoples, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding mutual exemption from entry visas for holders of Special and Mission passport, as well as ordinary passport.

Under this memorandum, UAE nationals who hold Special and Mission passports and holders of ordinary passports, valid for a period of not less than six months, are exempted from a visa to enter Uzbekistan (instead of applying for an electronic visa which was applicable before) and can stay there for a period of up to 30 days per visit, and citizens of Uzbekistan who hold biometric passports (international passports allowing them to travel abroad or domestic passports to return to Uzbekistan only) are also exempt from a visa to enter the United Arab Emirates, starting 15th January, 2024.

Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Abdulaziz Akkulov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE, signed the memorandum, which comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan and facilitating movement between the two countries. This measure is considered an important step towards enhancing cooperation in the fields of politics, economics, culture, education and other areas of common interest.

ALSO READ: Israel, Saudi: Same Goal, Different Ways

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]