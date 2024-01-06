Gulmarg Gondola: 1M Visitors, Rs. 108 Cr!



This marks a notable improvement from the previous year’s statistics, with revenue reaching Rs. 91 crore and 8.50 lakh tourist rides in 2022….reports Asian Lite News



The Gulmarg Gondola, a standout feature in Kashmir tourism, is thriving in terms of both revenue and the volume of transported tourists.

“In 2023, more than a million tourists enjoyed the rides of the gondolas enabling the J&K Cable Car Corporation to earn revenue of more than Rs. 108 crore during the last calendar year,” an official statement said.

“This is encouragingly higher than the figure of the previous year (2022) which stood at Rs. 91 crore as revenue and 8.50 lakh tourist rides. What is more, tourists describe the experience as surreal and alluring,” the statement by the J&K Cable Car Corporation which runs and manages the Gulmarg Gondola, said.

“Besides the enhanced revenue and visitor trips, the corporation, during the last year, improved and enhanced the service delivery by improving the ticket issuing mechanism, undertaking several safety tests and overhauled the second phase of the Gondola with latest technology,” the statement added.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism Sees Boom with 32 Cr Visitors

ALSO READ: Kashmir Gripped by Harsh Winter Chill

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]