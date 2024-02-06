Ambassador Imran Ali Chaudhary Applauds ‘Des Pardes’ Team in Muscat

He liked the 24-minute film directed by Anirban Ray, filmmaker and journalist, which shows workers from four different nations viz. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, living together, when a co-worker was in deep trouble, all three of them come together and share the burden amongst them and helps their co-worker without thinking for a second of any caste, religion or nationalities…reports Asian Lite News

The Embassy of Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the Sultanate of Oman felicitated the cast and crew members of short film “Des Pardes” at a jam-packed auditorium of Pakistan School Muscat on Thursday evening.

The Ambassador of Pakistan, Imran Ali Chaudhary, felicitated the entire team individually and presented Certificate of Appreciation which was signed by him personally.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador, who watched the entire film at the special screening at the Pakistan School Muscat auditorium, appreciated the film theme which shows workers from four different nationalities viz. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, sharing their joy and happiness laced with sorry tales. He emphasized that need of the hour is to look beyond the boundaries and think from the human perspective.

He liked the 24-minute film directed by Anirban Ray, filmmaker and journalist, which shows workers from four different nations viz. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, living together, when a co-worker was in deep trouble, all three of them come together and share the burden amongst them and helps their co-worker without thinking for a second of any caste, religion or nationalities.

He also said, that, technology can have its own way, but never neglect the human aspects, which is full of emotions, feelings, understanding and bonding.

He also revealed, that he is working to get the Pakistan embassy works on Fridays which is a weekly holiday in Oman. Backing his point, he said, that Friday is the only day, when a worker gets off day and if they have any work related to Embassy or government departments, it becomes difficult for them to convince their higher-ups to allow them to get their work done on a working day in Embassy.

He also emphasized that the good messages related to humanity should reach widely to the general public and the best mode is via films, newspapers, TV channels and ofcourse social media.

The film was attentively watched by the distinguished guests – spouse of Egyptian Ambassador Manal Adil, Pakistan Ambassador and his family, Ameer Hamza, Chairman, Pakistan School Board, students and parents, Dr. J. Retnakumar, Chairman, Bhavalaya Art & Foundation, Piya Pawani, model and actor, Lovel Edathil Balakrishnan, Indu Baburaj both well-known actors and Lakshmi Kottaneth, known journalist.

The event was hosted by Ambreen Liyaqat, Information Affairs Director, Pakistan Embassy.

