Lulu launches ‘Al Emarat Awwal’ initiative 

Lulu Retail has signed MoU with SILAL to help foster stronger ties within the local agricultural sector and create more opportunities for farmers to access retail markets….reports Asian Lite News

As part of the celebrations for the 53rd UAE National Day, Lulu Retail officially launched the “Al Emarat Awwal” (UAE First) initiative to promote locally sourced products and support UAE farmers. The initiative, inaugurated at Lulu Hypermarket in Forsan Central Mall, Abu Dhabi, aims to drive greater visibility and demand for homegrown agricultural products and locally manufactured goods throughout the UAE and beyond.

The initiative was inaugurated by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, in the presence of Yusuffali M.A , Chairman of Lulu, Dr. Moahammed Al Hammadi, Under Secretary, Salmeen Al Ameiri, CEO of SILAL and other prominent personalities.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak praised the initiative, highlighting its potential to significantly boost the reach of locally produced agricultural products. Also emphasized the importance of supporting the UAE’s farmers and expanding the market for their goods across the region, noting that initiatives like “Al Emarat Awwal” are vital for strengthening local supply chains and advancing the nation’s food security goals.

Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu, expressed his pride in the role that LuLu Retail part in promoting locally sourced products. He pointed that the “Al Emarat Awwal” initiative would not only support the agricultural sector but also contribute to the overall economic and social development of the UAE. “We will continue to extend our full support to help strengthen the UAE’s local economy, promote sustainable agriculture, and ensure the long-term benefits of these efforts for our people,” he said.

In recognition of their significant contributions to the UAE’s agricultural sector, six outstanding UAE farmers were honoured at the event. The farmers, who have dedicated years of hard work to local farming, were celebrated for their commitment to sustainability and for being pioneers in their respective fields. The honourees included Abdulla Salem Al Hashmi of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Hamdan Mohammed Alareefi of Emirates International Agricultural Advanced Company, Naji Saleh Hassan Al Harthi of Heaven Organic Farm, Hussain Saeed Salem Albaddl Alzaabi of Albaddal Animal Production Farm, Fahed Alketbi of Ostrich Oasis, and Sameera Mohamood Maatouq of Maatouk 1960 Factory.

In addition to the launch of the program, LuLu also signed a MoU with SILAL. The agreement, signed by Humaid Ahmed Al Rumaithi of SILAL, and Salim M.A., Group Director of Global Operations, Lulu Retail. The partnership will help foster stronger ties within the local agricultural sector and create more opportunities for farmers to access retail markets.

Also present on the occasion were Salim VI, Chief Operating and Strategy officer of Lulu, V Nandakumar, Director of Marketing and Communications of Lulu and other officials.

