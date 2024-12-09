Mulk, Patil Groups Unveil Virtual Hospital   

Mulk International and DY Patil Group Launch Regional First Virtual Hospital with AED 100M Investment and more than 20,000 doctors on board. The new Initiative introduces Mulk Med Virtual Hospitals ecosystem across the globe, one that has already been implemented in countries like Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea and is in advanced stages of implementation in other territories…reports Asian Lite News

In a groundbreaking partnership, Mulk International, a UAE-based conglomerate, and India’s Ajeenkya DY Patil Group have joined forces to acquire equal stakes in Mulk Med Healthcare. Together, they aim to establish the region’s first large-scale virtual hospital, a revolutionary initiative with more than 20,000 doctors on board. To support this vision, both groups have committed an investment of AED 100 million to transform healthcare across the MENA and Asia-Pacific regions through cutting-edge virtual solutions.

Dr. Nawab Shafi Ul Mulk, Founder & President of Mulk Med Healthcare, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: “This strategic partnership represents a major milestone in advancing innovation and inclusivity in healthcare. Our shared vision with the DY Patil Group is set to redefine how healthcare is delivered globally.”

The initiative will expand the Mulk Med Virtual Hospitals ecosystem, which is already operational in countries like Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea, with plans for further global rollouts. Powered by the Mulk Med App and a video conferencing system available in over 170 countries, this comprehensive platform offers:

• 24/7 Telehealth Services

• Doorstep Delivery of Discounted Medicines

• Smart Ambulances and Mobile Clinics

• Round-the-Clock Home Care

These innovations are tailored to bridge gaps in healthcare accessibility, ensuring convenience for both urban and remote communities.

Patients can benefit from global consultations with over 20,000 doctors, supported by a network of more than 500 pharmacies and service providers. Non-insured patients and UAE visitors will also enjoy substantial discounts on laboratory tests, radiology, hospital admissions, surgeries, and wellness services through the newly launched Mulk Medicare Privilege Health Card.

This card further provides access to precision medicine centres, genomics labs, and advanced treatments, making high-quality healthcare more accessible and affordable.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International, reiterated the group’s commitment to social impact:”Our global investments reflect our dedication to driving meaningful change. By collaborating with governments and communities, we aim to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth in healthcare.”

The initiative is set to redefine emergency care with smart ambulances and will reach underserved communities through mobile clinics. Cutting-edge technologies such as ICU Pods, AI-enhanced vital sign monitoring devices, and kiosks will improve chronic disease management, optimize recovery times, and enhance hospital efficiency.

For travellers, comprehensive tourist healthcare insurance will offer robust medical coverage, ensuring peace of mind.

Highlighting the collaboration’s potential for medical tourism, Dr. Ajeenkya Patil, Chairman of DY Patil Group, stated: “India is witnessing strong demand for medical tourism from Africa and other regions. Through our network of world-class hospitals in Maharashtra and beyond, we aim to deliver exceptional care that prioritizes accessibility, affordability, and quality.”

DY Patil Group currently operates one of India’s largest hospital chains with over 8,000 beds, including seven new hospitals under development across the country.

Dr. Nawab Shafi Ul Mulk further emphasized the initiative’s global ambition: “Innovation is at the heart of solving global healthcare challenges. Mulk Med Healthcare’s hybrid model of digital and on-site services not only addresses immediate needs but lays a foundation for a scalable, sustainable healthcare future.”

Mulk Med Healthcare has already extended its reach to over one million insured patients in Dubai, Northern Emirates, and Abu Dhabi. This collaboration represents a bold step forward in healthcare delivery, combining innovation, investment, and a shared commitment to making world-class healthcare accessible to all.

