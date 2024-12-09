White House on guard against Daesh resurgence in Syria 

Militant forces are in the midst of a lightning offensive and say they have begun to encircle Syria’s capital Damascus. ..reports Asian Lite News

The White House said Saturday that US priorities in Syria now are to ensure the country’s conflict does not encourage a resurgence of the Daesh militant group or lead to a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

Spillover “is a concern,” said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, with particular worry about the so-called Daesh, also known as Daesh.

In previous phases of Syria’s long-running civil war, “at its worst, we saw the explosion of Daesh onto the scene,” he said at a conference in Simi Valley, California run by the Reagan National Defense Forum.

The main priority is to ensure “that the fighting in Syria not lead to a resurgence of Daesh,” Sullivan said. “We are going to take steps ourselves, directly and working with the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Kurds, to ensure that does not happen.”

Sullivan said the administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden is working to ensure allies Israel, Jordan, Iraq and others in the region, “who would potentially face spillover effects from Syria, are strong and secure, and we’re in touch with them every day.”

Washington is also alert to stopping a “humanitarian catastrophe, both in terms of civilians, access to life-saving necessities, and in terms of the protection of religious and ethnic minorities in Syria,” Sullivan said.

“Of course, an event like this happens and Daesh immediately looks to take advantage. We have seen reports of Daesh trying… to reconstitute to a certain extent.”

So the United States will seek to “contain the potential violence and instability,” protect allies and ensure that Daesh not “get new oxygen out of this” that could lead them to threaten US or allies’ interests, Sullivan added.

Sullivan’s remarks come as Washington prepares for a transition of power next month back to former president Donald Trump, who defeated Biden in November’s election.

Trump, who visited Paris on Saturday, warned against US involvement in Syria, saying the country is “a mess” and “not our friend.”

“THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Sullivan, addressing Trump’s remarks, agreed, saying “the United States is not going to… militarily dive into the middle of a Syrian civil war.”

