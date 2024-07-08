Ram Buxani: A Memoir of a Dubai Stalwart

Buxani’s life was a mosaic of hard work, perseverance, and strategic foresight, writes Soniya Kirpalani

In the heart of Dubai, where towering skyscrapers kiss the desert sky and the hum of progress is a constant melody, the story of Ram Buxani unfolds like a timeless saga. Born in the modest town of Hyderabad, Sindh, in pre-partition India, Ram Buxani’s journey to becoming a celebrated figure in Dubai’s bustling metropolis is a testament to resilience, vision, and an indomitable spirit.

Arriving in Dubai in 1959, when it was but a sleepy trading port, Buxani saw potential where others saw sands and a scattering of dhows. The city’s transformation mirrored his own evolution from a young migrant to a business magnate. With unwavering determination, he immersed himself in the burgeoning trade industry, contributing to the foundation of ITL Cosmos Group, helping it evolve into a company that would become synonymous with trust and innovation in the region.

Buxani’s life was a mosaic of hard work, perseverance, and strategic foresight. His early days were spent navigating the intricate web of business in a rapidly changing landscape, often working from dawn till dusk. It was his tenacity and unyielding belief in Dubai’s future that set him apart. He didn’t just witness the city’s metamorphosis; he was a pivotal part of it, playing a crucial role in shaping its commercial identity.

Beyond business, Ram Buxani was a stalwart of the community, known for his philanthropic endeavors and commitment to social causes. He championed education, believing it to be the cornerstone of progress, and supported numerous initiatives to empower the underprivileged. His autobiography, “Taking the High Road,” is not just a recounting of his personal and professional journey but also a chronicle of Dubai’s transformation from a desert outpost to a global powerhouse. I remember him as a good father to two beautiful young girls, but Ram Buxani’s legacy also extends beyond his personal and corporate achievements. He was a mentor to many, an advocate for ethical business practices, and a beacon of hope for those who dared to dream.

Post Covid the Indian Embassy has been hosting Elevate- to support Indian entrepreneurship spirit and educating emerging startups. Ram Buxani would often be found there, quietly watching, cheering and mentoring their talent. His story is interwoven with the narrative of Dubai itself – a tale of ambition, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. I remember meeting him at several policy and strategy meetings, either at the Indian Embassy, the Indian High School and even at Dubai’s Majlis meetings, where only a few foresightful individuals are invited to represent the community. Ram Buxani never faltered, he proudly and insightfully represented the NRI Indian community at every level.

Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE says “In his passing, the community has lost a guide, a role model and a mentor. Mr Buxani has done the Indian community in the UAE proud. He will remain an inspiration for generations of Indians who call the UAE home. He was one of the most prominent Indians in the UAE whose hard work, entrepreneurial spirit and service to the Indian community will always be remembered.”

One thing all of us will remember, is his warm smile, respectful greeting. In remembering Ram Buxani, we celebrate not just a man but an era of boundless possibilities and the realization of dreams against all odds. His life reminds us that true success is not measured by wealth alone but by the positive impact one leaves on the world and the lives touched along the way. As Dubai continues to soar, the spirit of Ram Buxani lives on, inspiring future generations to take the high road and pursue their dreams with courage and conviction.

