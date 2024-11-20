Sharjah Book Fair Lauds Pravasalokam@25

The book Missing Migrants and Access to Justice commemorates 25 years of Pravasa Lokam, a pioneering Kairali TV program dedicated to locating missing migrant workers in the Gulf and supporting Indians in distress abroad

At the Sharjah International Book Festival (SIBF), the spotlight turned to the challenges of diaspora communities with an event to release Missing Migrants and Access to Justice.

Co-authored by veteran journalist and Pravasa Lokam associate Anasudhin Azeez and renowned diaspora researcher and Lok Kerala Sabha (LKS) coordinator Dr CS Akhil, the book commemorate s 25 years of Pravasa Lokam, a pioneering Kairali TV program dedicated to locating missing migrant workers in the Gulf and supporting Indians in distress abroad.

The book was officially presented by Pabitra Majumdar, Labour and Madad Consul General at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, to Lok Kerala Sabha member TK Abdul Hameed. Advocate Abdul Karim Ahmed bin Eid, the chief guest, emphasised the importance of legal protection for all residents in the UAE, highlighting the nation’s inclusive ethos as a “garden” that embraces all, irrespective of religion or caste.

Labour Consul Pabitra Mukherjee praised Pravasa Lokam for its impactful work, calling it a source of pride for the Indian community. She commended the program’s dedication, which she described as a remarkable contribution from a television channel to society.

The event also honoured Pravasa Lokam Director Rafeek Ravuther for his contributions. Advocate Abdul Karim presented him with a Ponnada (golden shawl) and a memento to mark the occasion. Co-author CS Akhil was similarly felicitated.

Several dignitaries attended the function, including NK Kunjahammed, a member of the Pravasi Kshemanidhi Board of Directors, Malayalam Mission Academy Council Member and UAE Coordinator KL Gopi, and Lok Kerala Sabha invitees RP Murali, K Rajan, Sujitha Subru, and Pravasalokam representative Anil Ampat.

The event was moderated by Lok Kerala Sabha member and journalist Tansi Hashir, who ensured the function’s smooth proceedings.

The release of the book highlights the enduring legacy of Pravasa Lokam and its commitment to addressing diaspora challenges over the past 25 years.

