Threads of Change: DESIGNEAST Redefining Art, Craft, and Innovation

writes Soniya Kirpalani

(Images/ Video: A Style Statement -By Santosh Rai)

After a triumphant showcasing of Uncommon Threads in Dubai 2023, DESIGN EAST continues to innovate and foster collaboration between artists and weavers. Rue Kothari, Founder & Creative Director is focused on expanding the possibilities of creative expression, beyond mediums, towards creating economic, environmental and societal impact.

Bridging collaborations between creators from different backgrounds, Rue Kothari designed DESIGN EAST as a platform where masters of traditional craftsmanship meet leading contemporary artist and collectively work towards generating new forms of art that is challenging perceptions and diminishing the dividing line between arts and crafts. Rue Kothari’s role in this endeavor is pivotal, highlighting her commitment to support the craftspeople artists and designers from the Global South and her drive to find synergies with established artists and brands.

This project not only marks a bold evolution for DESIGNEAST but also sets a precedent for future collaborations that seek to marry art, crafts, aesthetics with sustainability, meshing tradition with innovation. At the heart of this collaboration is Rue Kothari, the enabler and curator, whose vision for a more interconnected and value-driven creative world has led to the inception of a truly remarkable project.

By pairing five artists from the Middle East with five weavers from Jaipur, Kothari has facilitated a unique dialogue between diverse artistic languages and traditions, culminating in the creation of five distinctive textile artworks. In a world where the intersection of art and sustainability grows increasingly paramount, the recent collaboration between DESIGNEAST and Jaipur Rugs emerges as a beacon of creative and ethical innovation. This underscores the profound impact of artistic synergy on the sustainability movement within the global design landscape.

Rue Kothari’s efforts exemplify the essence of leadership needed in today’s rapidly evolving art and design sphere. Her initiatives underscore a deep-rooted belief in the power of collaborative creativity to transcend traditional boundaries, fostering a global community where art is not only a form of expression but a catalyst for real-world impact. This collection, which will be unveiled during Art Week Dubai at the Jaipur Rugs showroom in Alserkal Avenue on 29th February 2024, Dubai UAE.

