Priyanka Chopra’s Action Thriller

After conquering Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues her Hollywood journey with her upcoming action-comedy “Heads of State,” all set to premiere on July 2 on Prime Video. With an ensemble cast and explosive action, the trailer of the film, recently dropped by Priyanka on her Instagram, is already generating major buzz.

Accompanying the trailer, Priyanka wrote, “Keep calm and carry on,” teasing fans with what’s in store. The trailer opens with a high-octane sequence where a car convoy is violently ambushed. Viewers are then introduced to its occupants, beginning with Idris Elba as the President of England, followed by John Cena as the U.S. President, who is also a former movie star. Priyanka Chopra will be seen portraying a top MI6 agent in the film.

“Heads of State” is positioned as an action-packed comedy that sees otherwise political and ideological rivals—the leaders of the U.S. and the U.K.—forced to unite against a powerful and shadowy foreign threat. With global security hanging in the balance, these unlikely allies must depend on one another, navigating explosive situations and diplomatic chaos in an attempt to prevent disaster.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, best known for adrenaline-fueled projects like “Hardcore Henry” and “Nobody,” the film promises a unique blend of high-stakes espionage and irreverent humour.

Alongside the main trio, the film features a strong supporting cast including Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine. Notably, “Heads of State” marks the reunion of John Cena and Idris Elba, who last appeared together in James Gunn’s 2021 hit “The Suicide Squad.”

The film’s technical team includes Steven Price as the music composer, Ben Davis behind the lens as cinematographer, and Tom Harrison-Read serving as the editor—indicating a polished and impactful cinematic experience.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is also gearing up for her role in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated project “SSMB29,” where she stars opposite Mahesh Babu. This project marks her return to Telugu cinema after over two decades—the last being her 2002 film “Apuroopam.”

With both international and Indian projects on the horizon, Priyanka continues to bridge cinematic worlds, bringing her signature blend of charisma, versatility, and global appeal to every screen she graces.