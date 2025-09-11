South Cinema’s Festive Hits

Onam 2025 has wrapped up, but the festive spirit still lingers in Kerala. The ten-day-long celebration was filled with colourful pookalams, grand Onasadhyas, temple visits, and family gatherings. Alongside the cultural traditions, cinema halls across the state also played a starring role in the festivities. Every year, theatres become a second home for Malayali families during Onam, and this time was no different. Several new releases across South Indian cinema drew packed houses, offering a mix of heartfelt stories, humour, fantasy, and action. Here’s a look back at five films that added extra sparkle to this year’s celebrations.

Hridayapoorvam

Sathyan Anthikad’s Hridayapoorvam gave audiences a warm, nostalgic experience. With Mohanlal playing a middle-aged man caught in the complexities of family life, the film struck an emotional chord. Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap added depth, making it a wholesome choice for festive family viewing.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Among the buzziest releases of the season, Dominic Arun’s Lokah – Chapter 1 Chandra presented Kalyani Priyadarshan in a never-seen-before superhero avatar. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, the movie won both critical acclaim and audience appreciation. With Naslen playing a key role, the fantasy-drama brought freshness and grandeur to the Onam box office.

Mareesan



Fahadh Faasil once again showed his versatility in Mareesan, this time alongside comedy legend Vadivelu. Playing a witty thief trying to outsmart Vadivelu’s character for financial gain, Fahadh delivered a mix of charm and mischief. The unusual pairing worked well, making the film one of the more entertaining watches of the season.

Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira



Director Althaf Salim returned after a long gap with Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, a light-hearted romantic entertainer starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Following Fahadh’s hit Aavesham, this film leaned into humour and youthful romance, offering audiences a breezy, feel-good ride perfectly suited for festive outings.

Balti



For action and sports enthusiasts, Shane Nigam’s Balti brought the grit and energy of kabaddi to the big screen. Following the massive success of RDX in 2023, Nigam once again impressed with his physicality and intensity. The sports drama’s adrenaline-filled sequences ensured it stood out in the festival line-up.

As Onam 2025 fades into memory, these films remain as reminders of how cinema continues to be intertwined with Kerala’s festive spirit. Whether through heartwarming stories, fantastical adventures, or electrifying action, South Indian films once again made theatres an integral part of the Onam experience.