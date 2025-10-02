Shah Rukh Joins Billionaire Club

Bollywood’s biggest star, Shah Rukh Khan, has officially joined the billionaire club, becoming the world’s richest entertainer with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion (approximately ₹12,490 crore), according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

This milestone places SRK ahead of several global entertainment icons, including Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Seinfeld (both at $1.2 billion), and Selena Gomez ($720 million). The 57-year-old actor, known to millions as the “King of Bollywood,” has built a financial empire that stretches far beyond the silver screen.

While his decades-long film career laid the foundation of his stardom, SRK’s immense wealth is powered by a smartly diversified business portfolio. At the centre of it is Red Chillies Entertainment, a production house he co-founded in 2002 with his wife, Gauri Khan. The company has produced several blockbuster films like Chennai Express, Raees, and Pathaan, and houses its own state-of-the-art visual effects and post-production wing, which also services third-party content, generating independent revenue.

Another key pillar of his wealth is the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a popular Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise co-owned by Khan. KKR’s financial success has skyrocketed over the years thanks to league revenues, merchandising, and brand sponsorships, making it one of the most valuable teams in the league.

His personal real estate holdings are as grand as his public persona. Apart from Mannat, his iconic sea-facing mansion in Mumbai, Khan owns properties in London, Dubai (where he famously received a custom villa on Palm Jumeirah), a Beverly Hills estate, and a farmhouse in Alibaug. These high-end investments contribute significantly to his total net worth.

His passion for luxury also extends to automobiles and lifestyle ventures. From brand endorsements to luxury vehicles and equity in emerging Indian startups, Khan’s portfolio reflects the acumen of a true business mogul. His ascent to billionaire status marks not just personal achievement but also a new chapter in the global recognition of Indian entertainment figures.

He now tops the list of richest Indian entertainers. Following him are Juhi Chawla and family with a net worth of ₹7,790 crore, and Hrithik Roshan with ₹2,160 crore.

Adding to his ongoing dominance in the entertainment space, Khan will return to the stage as co-host of the 70th Filmfare Awards, alongside Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. The event, which honours the best of Indian cinema from 2024, will take place at EKA Arena, Ahmedabad, on October 11, 2025.

Expressing his excitement, Khan said in a statement: “From the first time I held the Black Lady in my hands, to sharing countless memories with my colleagues and fans over the years — it’s been a journey of love, cinema, and magic. To return as a co-host for the 70th year is truly special, and I promise we’ll make it a night to remember, full of laughter, nostalgia and celebration of the movies we all love.”

Karan Johar added, “Filmfare is not just an award, it’s a legacy that has shaped the very narrative of Indian cinema and continues to live across generations… As we celebrate 70 glorious years, I am truly delighted to co-host what promises to be one of the most memorable nights ever.”

Khan’s popularity continues to transcend generations. He recently appeared in The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, the directorial debut of his son Aryan Khan, alongside Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.

Meanwhile, Johar recently praised fellow actor Bobby Deol on social media, posting a heartfelt message about Deol’s resurgence in Bollywood. Sharing a clip from a podcast interview, Johar wrote: “Bobby is undoubtedly one of the best people in our business… kind, gentle and full of love… Seeing him emerge as a movie star force in his second innings makes the entire fraternity celebrate.”

As Khan’s stardom reaches new heights with his entry into the billionaire club, it reinforces his status not only as a cinematic legend but as a symbol of ambition, reinvention, and enduring cultural impact — both in India and around the world.