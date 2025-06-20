Kajol Channels Kali Power

Backed by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan, with Kumar Mangat Pathak as co-producer

Kajol delivers a fierce and emotionally charged performance in the newly released track Kali Shakti from the upcoming mythological horror film Maa. The song is a tribute to Goddess Kali and marks the musical comeback of legendary singer Usha Uthup.

Backed by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan, with Kumar Mangat Pathak as co-producer. The film is directed by Vishal Furia and features a powerful ensemble cast including Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma.

“Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer,” Kajol captioned the song’s release on Instagram. “#MaaTrailer out now. In cinemas 27th June. #MaaTheFilm.”

The track Kali Shakti is a celebration of divine feminine energy and spiritual power. Kajol appears in the song as a fierce devotee, channeling the rage, strength, and love of Goddess Kali through a performance that is both visually stunning and emotionally intense. Drenched in sindoor, her expressive movements convey a mother’s unstoppable force — the rage of divine justice, the strength to protect, and the destruction of evil.

Usha Uthup’s powerful vocals drive the spiritual and emotional intensity of the song. With a composition by Harsh Upadhyay and lyrics by Pranav Vatsa, the track blends devotional fervour with cinematic energy. It stands out as a defining moment in the narrative arc of the film.

Uthup’s return to playback singing with Kali Shakti is especially significant. Her unique voice and commanding presence bring depth to the song, marking her long-awaited comeback in a film that celebrates women’s strength and divine justice.

Speaking about the film’s production, Kajol praised her husband Ajay Devgn’s commitment as a producer: “He is a really good producer, he is an excellent producer. He is one of those very much hands-on producers. From scripting to the VFX, to the music, he has really gotten his hands dirty and made sure he is a part of all of it — even till the marketing, for that matter.”

Director Vishal Furia, known for his work in the horror genre, brings a mythological twist to the narrative, combining spiritual symbolism with psychological depth. The film blends mythology and horror, using the story of Goddess Kali as a metaphor for inner power, justice, and maternal strength.

“Maa explores the depths of a mother’s love and rage, set against a backdrop of spiritual forces and dark mythology. The film’s narrative is deeply rooted in the idea of divine intervention through human vessels — especially mothers who become warriors when their children are threatened,” sources close to the film revealed.

Set to release in theatres on June 27, Maa aims to offer audiences a cinematic experience that combines high-stakes horror with powerful performances and deep cultural resonance.