Celebration of 10th Ganesh Utsav in Swindon

September 2, 2025
·

The Swindon Hindu community has kickstarted the 10th Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav celebrations, an iconic event across South West England and Wales. The festivities commenced with the grand welcome of Aagman Mirawnuk (procession) of the deity to the vibrant beats of Dhol Beats UK, concluding with a community feast. The sacred Murti Sthapana was performed next day followed by Shodopchar rituals, Maha Aarti and cultural performances.

Chief Guest Deepak Choudhary, Minister, Coordination at the High Commission of India in the UK praised the community efforts in sustaining the unifying tradition inspired by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s legacy. He congratulated the performers and felicitated the Patrons and sponsors of Swindon Ganesh Utsav 2025. The celebrations concluded with Visarjan.

Pradeep Bhardwaj, Chairman of Swindon Hindu Temple said “Swindon Ganesh Utsav is a flagship event not just for us, but for the entire region of South West England and Wales bringing people of all walks together.” Ashish Channawar, Founder of Swindon Ganesh Utsav and President of Swindon Mitra Mandal, said “Marking the 10th year makes this Utsav even more special. Every year, it brings people together to celebrate the birth of Bhagwan Ganesh with spiritual and cultural programs. It spreads joy, unity, and devotion across our community.

This year’s Utsav witnessed an extraordinary and rare divine sign. During the ritual breaking of a coconut, devotees discovered a blossoming flower inside the coconut – a phenomenon known as Sriphala Pushpa or Kalpavriksha Phool.

In Hindu tradition, this is considered a highly auspicious occurrence, symbolising divine grace, prosperity, and the fulfilment of wishes. Devotees were deeply moved, interpreting it as a direct blessing from Ganapati Bappa showering positivity upon the entire community.”

Newsdesk

Previous Story

Xi Woos Arab World

Next Story

Flavourful Kaali Meeri Chicken Curry

Latest from Lite Blogs

Air Pollution Fuels Infections

The transition from winter to summer, especially during hazy days or winter rains, creates high-risk windows when airborne diseases are more likely

Kerala Awaits Grand Sadhya

At the heart of it all is the 26-dish Onam Sadhya. Traditionally served on a glossy banana leaf, sometimes enjoyed sitting cross-legged

Gold Shines Bright Amid Global Jitters

Gold and silver continued their bullish run on Monday, scaling new highs amid mounting global uncertainties, heightened geopolitical tensions, and growing expectations

Train ASHAs, Save Babies

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Rahul UR, State Nodal Officer – Child Health and Rare Diseases, National Health Mission, Kerala, explained that understanding