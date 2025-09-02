Celebration of 10th Ganesh Utsav in Swindon

The Swindon Hindu community has kickstarted the 10th Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav celebrations, an iconic event across South West England and Wales. The festivities commenced with the grand welcome of Aagman Mirawnuk (procession) of the deity to the vibrant beats of Dhol Beats UK, concluding with a community feast. The sacred Murti Sthapana was performed next day followed by Shodopchar rituals, Maha Aarti and cultural performances.

Chief Guest Deepak Choudhary, Minister, Coordination at the High Commission of India in the UK praised the community efforts in sustaining the unifying tradition inspired by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s legacy. He congratulated the performers and felicitated the Patrons and sponsors of Swindon Ganesh Utsav 2025. The celebrations concluded with Visarjan.

Pradeep Bhardwaj, Chairman of Swindon Hindu Temple said “Swindon Ganesh Utsav is a flagship event not just for us, but for the entire region of South West England and Wales bringing people of all walks together.” Ashish Channawar, Founder of Swindon Ganesh Utsav and President of Swindon Mitra Mandal, said “Marking the 10th year makes this Utsav even more special. Every year, it brings people together to celebrate the birth of Bhagwan Ganesh with spiritual and cultural programs. It spreads joy, unity, and devotion across our community.

This year’s Utsav witnessed an extraordinary and rare divine sign. During the ritual breaking of a coconut, devotees discovered a blossoming flower inside the coconut – a phenomenon known as Sriphala Pushpa or Kalpavriksha Phool.

In Hindu tradition, this is considered a highly auspicious occurrence, symbolising divine grace, prosperity, and the fulfilment of wishes. Devotees were deeply moved, interpreting it as a direct blessing from Ganapati Bappa showering positivity upon the entire community.”