‘Ghaati’ Cleared for Release

The trailer of Ghaati sets the tone for an intense, layered narrative. Set in the ghaats, the story explores the struggles of the local populace, derogatorily referred to as “ghaatis,” who are forced by smugglers to carry ganja across treacherous borders

The buzz around director Krish Jagarlamudi’s Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, is reaching a crescendo. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared the much-awaited action thriller with a U/A certificate, paving the way for its worldwide release on September 5.

Confirming the update, production house UV Creations took to X and wrote: “Sheelavathi will have a legendary reign over the box office. It is U/A for #Ghaati. Get ready for a riveting tale on the big screens. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th SEPTEMBER 2025. Starring ‘The Queen’ @MsAnushkaShetty & @iamVikramPrabhu. Directed by the phenomenal @DirKrish. Proudly produced by @UV_Creations and @FirstFrame_Ent. Music by @NagavelliV. Music on @adityamusic.”

The clearance has further fuelled anticipation among fans and cinephiles, who were already excited after the release of the film’s third single Sirimara Sirimara and its gripping trailer earlier this month. The single has become an instant favourite. Composed by Sagar Nagavelli, with lyrics by E.S. Murthy and vocals by Anurag Kulkarni, Lipsika Bhashyam, and Baby Maanvitha Nagavelli, the song captures the tender romance between Anushka and Vikram Prabhu’s characters. The Tamil version has been penned by noted lyricist Madhan Karky. With its mellifluous tune and heartwarming visuals, the song highlights moments of innocence and affection between the lead pair. It also features behind-the-scenes glimpses, offering audiences a peek into the camaraderie and effort behind the making of Ghaati.

The trailer of Ghaati sets the tone for an intense, layered narrative. Set in the ghaats, the story explores the struggles of the local populace, derogatorily referred to as “ghaatis,” who are forced by smugglers to carry ganja across treacherous borders. These marginalized villagers are demeaned and told they are unfit to engage in business, their lives reduced to servitude. Against this backdrop, Vikram Prabhu plays Desi Raju, a man working in a dispensary or hospital, while Anushka Shetty essays Sheelavathi, initially seen as a bus conductor. The two eventually marry, and together, they take on the exploitative smugglers, seeking justice for their oppressed community.

Vikram Prabhu, who revealed he lost eight kilos for the role, embodies the grit and resilience required for the part. Anushka, returning to the screen in a commanding role, adds depth and emotional gravitas to the narrative. Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, Ghaati marks the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and director Krish after their critically acclaimed blockbuster Vedam. For Anushka, this also becomes her fourth outing with UV Creations, underlining her strong association with the banner.

The film, originally slated for release on July 11, was postponed and will now hit screens worldwide on September 5. The makers are confident that the film’s unique premise, rooted in local realities yet carrying universal themes of justice and survival, will resonate widely. The film’s tagline—Victim, Criminal, Legend—underscores its exploration of morality, survival, and redemption. It suggests a layered narrative where characters are not merely black or white but operate in the complex grey zones of human nature.

Cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani has reportedly brought the rugged beauty of the ghaats to life with visually striking frames. Composer Nagavelli Vidya Sagar’s background score complements the emotional intensity and dramatic weight of the story. National Award-winning art director Thota Tharani has crafted authentic settings that reflect the world of Ghaati, while editors Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N. Swamy ensure sharp, engaging storytelling. Adding to the film’s power are dialogues penned by Sai Madhav Burra, known for his impactful writing.

With the CBFC’s green signal, the excitement is palpable. Between the haunting intensity promised in the trailer and the soulful charm of Sirimara Sirimara, audiences are eager to experience Ghaati on the big screen. The film, with its mix of romance, action, and social commentary, promises to be more than just an entertainer. It is positioned as a compelling story of love, struggle, and defiance, anchored by strong performances from Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu. As the countdown begins for its September 5 release, Ghaati is well on track to be one of the year’s most significant cinematic events.