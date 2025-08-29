Tendulkar Praise Delights 3BHK Team

Producer Arun Viswa, overwhelmed by the unexpected praise, admitted he struggled to put his feelings into words. “Typed so many times but still not able to find words to express! I will find some and then react! ’Coz I just saw something which is beyond my wildest imagination,” he wrote on social media

The makers of Tamil film 3BHK are basking in delight after cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he had watched and enjoyed their film. The acknowledgment, shared by Tendulkar during an interaction on his movie-watching habits, has sparked waves of gratitude from the film’s cast and crew.

It began when Tendulkar, asked how often he watched films and whether he had favourites, replied: “Watch them as and when I get time. The recent ones I have enjoyed are 3BHK and Ata Thambaycha Naay.”

Producer Arun Viswa, overwhelmed by the unexpected praise, admitted he struggled to put his feelings into words. “Typed so many times but still not able to find words to express! I will find some and then react! ’Coz I just saw something which is beyond my wildest imagination,” he wrote on social media.

His production house Shanthi Talkies soon echoed the sentiment with a public note of gratitude. “Appreciation from THE GOAT himself! Truly a moment to cherish for our entire 3BHK team! We are overwhelmed that you enjoyed our film @sachin_rt sir,” the statement read.

Veteran actor Sarathkumar, who plays a key role in the film, also thanked the cricketing icon. “Dear Sachinji thank you for appreciating our Tamil film 3BHK @sachin_rt, the entire team of 3BHK are delighted and happy for the recognition,” he posted, tagging the film’s team including director Sri Ganesh.

3BHK, directed by Sri Ganesh of 8 Thottakkal fame and produced by Arun Viswa under the Shanthi Talkies banner, was made in Tamil and Telugu. Starring Siddharth in the lead, the cast also features Sarathkumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath and Yogi Babu.

The film tells the story of Vasudevan, played by Sarathkumar, a dedicated father striving to buy a home for his family. Despite his tireless efforts, financial struggles and social pressures keep him from realising the dream. His hopes rest on his son Prabhu, portrayed by Siddharth, who carries the family’s expectations while facing his own setbacks. The narrative highlights resilience, family bonds, and the universal aspiration of owning a home.

With relatable themes and emotional storytelling, the film resonated strongly with audiences, performing well at the box office. Its supporting characters – Devayani as the mother, Meetha Raghunath as the daughter, and Yogi Babu in a lighter role – added depth to the family drama.

The technical crew included cinematographers Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus, editor Ganesh Shiva, and composer Amrit Ramnath. The story idea was credited to Aravindh Sachidanandam.

Released worldwide on July 4, 3BHK has been hailed as a heartfelt family entertainer. For the team, Tendulkar’s personal endorsement has elevated the success to a new level, marking it as a proud milestone.