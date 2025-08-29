Vishal Unveils Magudam First Look

The actor also shared an update about filming, revealing that the team had completed its second schedule. “Completed the second schedule and back to Chennai. More surprises awaiting in the near future

The makers of director Ravi Arasu’s much-awaited bilingual action thriller Magudam on Wednesday unveiled the film’s first look, delighting fans and film buffs. Starring Vishal, Dushara Vijayan, and Anjali in lead roles, the film will be released in Tamil as Magudam and in Telugu as Makutam.

Vishal, who shared the first look posters on X, appeared in three distinct avatars. Posting the images, he wrote, “And finally, happy and elated and excited with full-on positivity to reveal the first look of my next film #Magudam in Tamil and #Makutam in Telugu. Hope you all like it.”

The actor also shared an update about filming, revealing that the team had completed its second schedule. “Completed the second schedule and back to Chennai. More surprises awaiting in the near future. Love you darlings @dhilipaction and @Richardmnathan for the hard work and team effort. Kickass action sequence we knocked off. So happy to release it on an auspicious day. Happy #VinayagarChaturthi. God bless #MAGUDAMFirstLook #MAKUTAMFirstLook. A @gvprakash Musical!” Vishal posted.

The team had recently begun its second shooting schedule in Ooty, coinciding with the announcement that actress Anjali had joined the cast. Vishal had commenced filming for his 35th project on August 1 in Chennai. Produced by veteran filmmaker R. B. Choudhary under the banner of Super Good Films, the project is the 99th film from the iconic production house.

The movie also marks the first collaboration between Vishal and director Ravi Arasu. Following the box office success of his recent release Madha Gaja Raja, Vishal is keen to extend his winning streak with this big-ticket action drama.

The film assembles a strong technical crew. Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan, who previously worked with Vishal on Madha Gaja Raja, is back behind the camera. Music is being composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, reuniting with Vishal after their collaboration in Mark Antony. Editing is handled by NB Srikanth, art direction by Durairaj, and costumes by Vasuki Bhaskar.

Alongside Vishal, Dushara Vijayan and Anjali will play the female leads, while Thambi Ramaiah and Arjai feature in supporting roles. With its striking first look and high-profile cast and crew, Magudam has already sparked anticipation as one of the most awaited action thrillers of the year.