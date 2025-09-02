Kerala Awaits Grand Sadhya

At the heart of it all is the 26-dish Onam Sadhya. Traditionally served on a glossy banana leaf, sometimes enjoyed sitting cross-legged on the floor in olden style, the Sadhya represents abundance and togetherness

When Onam arrives in Kerala, the state awakens not only in a riot of flowers and festivities but also in the irresistible aroma of the Onam Sadhya — the grand vegetarian banquet spread on a glossy green plantain leaf.

More than just a meal, the Sadhya is a sensory experience that fuses heritage, flavour, and fellowship into one unforgettable celebration. For Malayalis everywhere, it is the essence of Onam itself — colourful, abundant, and rooted in community.

The festival is steeped in legend. Onam commemorates the annual return of King Mahabali, whose reign in mythology symbolised prosperity, justice, and equality. According to lore, the gods, threatened by his growing influence, turned to Lord Vishnu. Taking the Vamana avatar, Vishnu banished Mahabali to the netherworld but blessed him with the boon of visiting his beloved subjects once every year. Onam marks that symbolic homecoming, when the land prepares itself to welcome the king with flowers, joy, and food fit for a golden age.

The ten-day celebrations peak on Thiruvonam, the second of the four central Onam days. Even a blazing sun could not dampen the enthusiasm of Keralites, who turned the festival into a “secular bash,” celebrated across caste, creed, and religion. On this day, the state quite literally comes to a standstill, with business activity dropping to near zero as families gather, and normalcy resumes only after the extended holidays.

At the heart of it all is the 26-dish Onam Sadhya. Traditionally served on a glossy banana leaf, sometimes enjoyed sitting cross-legged on the floor in olden style, the Sadhya represents abundance and togetherness.

The opening ensemble is both simple and indulgent: crisp banana chips, jaggery-coated sharkkara varatti, inji curry (ginger chutney with jaggery), tangy pickles, and golden pappadams. Then comes steaming Kerala par-boiled rice, crowned with ladles of curries that follow a rhythm perfected over centuries.

Each dish carries a story: avial, a rainbow of vegetables in coconut and yogurt; sambar, brimming with lentils and spices; dal curry with a dash of ghee; rasam, light and fiery; olan, a delicate coconut milk stew; pullissery, tangy with yogurt and ripe mango; thoran, a crunchy stir-fry; pachadi, silky with pineapple or beetroot; and kootu curry, earthy with yam, chana, and ash gourd. Accompaniments include chutney powders made from roasted coconut and an array of sweet-and-sour pickles.

The finale is Kerala’s most beloved indulgence — payasam. From the jaggery-rich ada pradhaman to the creamy palada, no Sadhya is complete without this dessert, often served in multiple varieties and sometimes mixed with a ripe plantain for extra sweetness.

In a few northern districts, non-vegetarian items find a place on the leaf, but in central and southern Kerala, the Onam feast remains a strictly vegetarian tradition.

Yet, in practice, the legendary 26-dish spread has become a rarity in most homes. With hectic urban lifestyles, many families now prefer to shop and socialise during the holidays rather than spend long hours in the kitchen. This change has given rise to a booming catering business. Select households take bulk orders, while restaurants and hotels make a killing — with Sadhya parcels starting at Rs 300 in small eateries and climbing to Rs 1,500 or more at luxury hotels.

Despite these shifts, the essence of the Onam feast has not diminished. Whether savoured in a humble courtyard, ordered as a takeaway, or enjoyed in a star hotel’s banquet hall, the Sadhya remains Kerala’s most cherished festive tradition.

It is more than food on a banana leaf. It is a feast of memory, culture, and continuity, embodying the spirit of Mahabali’s golden age and reaffirming that in Kerala, festivals are not just observed — they are lived, shared, and savoured with everyone at the table.