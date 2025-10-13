Oman Gears Up to Greet Kerala CM

Kerala CM’s maiden visit to Oman is much awaited by the Indian diaspora

The 3-day Indian Community Fest will lighten up with 700 artistes and a herculean task of handling over 50,000 crowd in Amerat Park, Muscat, will be a litmus test for the organisers Kerala Wing, reports Vinod Raghavan

MUSCAT : The three-day grandeur Indian Community Fest from October 23-25, is all set to open its curtain in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, who will be the Chief Guest, at the much awaited event to be held at the spacious Amerat Park in the capital city of Oman, Muscat.

Addressing a crowded presser, Kerala wing, Chairman, Wilson George, revealed that, “it’s a big honour and a proud moment especially for expats from the southern state of Kerala, that for the first time a state’s Chief Minister from India will be visiting this beautiful country the Sultanate of Oman.

A veteran scribe Bino Puthen Purackal, reminded that the first Indian Chief Minister visited to Oman, was late E.K. Nayanar, of the Communist Party of India (CPI-M) in the year 1999, he also recalled that he was fortunate to be present on that day August 28, 1999, as a young journalist, he was mesmerized by his simplicity and sharp witty instant replies.

Pinarayi Vijayan, is the first Chief Minister, visiting after the formation of Indian Social Club and it’s various linguistic wings.

Fortunately, this will be his maiden visit to Oman, as he has never visited to the Sultanate before.

The Kerala Wing, of Indian Social Club, which has over 400 active members and large number of well wishers spread across the length and breadth of Oman, has invited all the wings of ISC Viz. Gujarati wing, Marathi wing, Hindi wing amongst others.

Kerala Wing has set up a 60-member committee for this mega event, with Wilson George, member of the Loka Kerala Sabha and Director Board Member of the Pravasi Welfare Fund, as Chairman, Ajayan Poyyara, Convenor of ISC, Kerala Wing, as Convenor, K K Sunil Kumar as Vice Chairman.

Around 700 artistes will be participating in various cultural events with the theme “Be Humane, Let Peace Prevails”, emphasizing the message of world peace, at the three day event and also local Omani artistes will be performing dance forms, which will be open for the public from 5 pm to 11 pm, at the spacious green Amerat Park.

The festival, which celebrates India’s rich diversity and cultural heritage, will feature a wide variety of Indian art forms alongside traditional Omani performances. One of the main attractions this year will be a musical concert by ‘Kanal’, a popular music band from Kerala, said Jagadeesh Keeri, member.

It would be an herculean task for the committee members and volunteers to manage the mammoth crowd of over 50,000 expected to attend for the 3-day event which is open for each and everyone for free, Ajayan Poyyara, Convenor, revealed.

The main attraction of the fest is Science Exhibition and Competition (Muscat Science Fest – MSF) which is getting good response for the last couple of years, said Sunil Kumar, Vice Chairman, adding, he further said, noted scientist and science communicator, Ratheesh Krishna, will be the chief guest at the MSF.

The idea behind MSF is to encourage scientific curiosity among students of all schools in Oman. Along with Indian schools, international schools will also participate, said Sunil Kumar, and adding further, he said, attractive prizes have been arranged for the winners.

People are curious to watch Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the ICF event. Lulu Group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali, Gulfar engineering founder chairman Dr. P. Muhammed Ali, Abdul Lateef, Member of Oman Chamber of Commerce, and other prominent personalities from official circles in Oman will be the distinguished guests at the event.

Shahi Foods and spices is the sponsor for this year’s ICF. Prominent personalities from Kerala will attend as special guests, and artists from both India and Oman will take part in the program.

Until 2014, the event was held under the name Keralotsavam, recreating the festive atmosphere of Kerala’s traditional celebrations. In previous years, the festival had featured distinguished guests such as former Health Minister K. K. Shailaja Teacher, noted Indian actress and social activist Shabana Azmi, activist Sunitha Krishnan, percussion maestro Mattannoor Sankarankutty Marar, Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, oncologist Dr. V. P. Gangadharan, and film directors Ranjith, Kamal, and Manoj K. Jayan, among others, said ISC Community Welfare representative Santhosh Kumar.