Aamir Khan Headlines Melbourne Fest

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to headline the 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as the chief guest. The actor is excited to showcase some of his most cherished work at the prestigious event, where Indian cinema will be celebrated on a global platform.

Expressing his gratitude, the ‘PK’ actor said he felt humbled and thrilled to join a festival that truly celebrates the richness and diversity of Indian cinema.

“I’m humbled and thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It’s a festival that truly celebrates the spirit of Indian cinema in all its diversity and richness. I look forward to engaging with audiences, sharing some of my most cherished work, and being part of conversations that celebrate the power of film,” Aamir shared.

He also highlighted the significance of his latest film, saying, “With Sitaare Zameen Par, we’ve tried to tell a story that embraces inclusivity and neurodivergence with sensitivity and heart — and I’m grateful that the film has resonated with so many. I’m excited to share this journey with Melbourne and shine a light on the stories that matter.”

As part of the 16th edition of IFFM, Aamir Khan will be honoured with a special segment that looks back at his remarkable journey in Indian cinema. The festival will wrap up with a spotlight on Sitaare Zameen Par, which has been praised for its emotional depth and inclusive storytelling.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM said, “Aamir Khan is not just a cinematic legend but also someone whose work has always reflected sensitivity, depth, and a fearless commitment to storytelling. We are truly honoured to welcome him as our Chief Guest. His presence will undoubtedly elevate the festival experience for audiences and filmmakers alike. He is an artist who has consistently used cinema as a force for social change, and his journey continues to inspire generations. His work on Sitaare Zameen Par is a beautiful example of inclusive storytelling — filled with empathy, joy, and honesty.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 will take place from August 14 to 24, featuring a vibrant lineup of film screenings, panel discussions, masterclasses, and cultural activities. One of the key highlights will be a special retrospective on Aamir Khan’s contributions to Indian cinema. Director R.S. Prasanna, who helmed Sitaare Zameen Par, recently shared how his collaboration with Aamir Khan came to be. Recalling their first in-person meeting, Prasanna revealed that while he was initially nervous, the ice quickly broke once they began talking.

“So the first thought that came to my mind was, ‘Who is going to produce it? Who’s going to act in it?’ And, while thinking of it, within a second, the name Aamir Khan flashed in my mind — and luckily, they had reached out from their side. I had not met Aamir sir in person, but we had interacted virtually,” he said.

The director added, “From a fan’s perspective, what I would want in an Aamir Khan movie — entertainment, humour, sensitivity — all of that was present in this story. I felt it had the perfect ingredients to be an Aamir Khan film.” He continued, “Luckily, Aamir sir agreed, which I never believed would happen. After my first film, to do my second film with Aamir Khan is a very big deal. I had assumed he might say the story is good but ask someone else to direct. But he was kind, encouraging, and gave me the reins.”

Prasanna said their first in-person meeting lasted eight hours — spanning breakfast and lunch. “I felt like, ‘Is this the real Aamir Khan or a lookalike?’ He was so easy to talk to. Within ten minutes, my nervousness vanished. That’s his magic — he makes everyone feel comfortable and heard.”

Aamir essays the role of a basketball coach who, after a drunk-driving offence, is ordered to coach a special needs team. Initially reluctant, he grows deeply attached to the players and commits himself to helping them win.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Aparna Purohit, Sitaare Zameen Par features music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The background score is by Ram Sampath. Genelia Deshmukh stars as Aamir’s love interest, alongside 10 debutant actors playing members of the team.