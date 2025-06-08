Protesters Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal

The protest, held at the city’s symbolic Hostages Square, was marked by anguish and urgency….reports Asian Lite News

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday night, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate return of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to secure a resolution to the war that has now stretched into its 20th month.

The protest, held at the city’s symbolic Hostages Square, was marked by anguish and urgency. Chants of “The people choose the hostages!” echoed through the crowd as demonstrators called for a comprehensive deal that would bring home the remaining captives taken during Hamas’s October 7 assault.

Organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the rally featured heart-wrenching pleas from relatives of those still in captivity.

“I can no longer bear this nightmare,” said Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, who appeared frail and in poor health in a photo released by Hamas earlier the same day. “The angel of death, Netanyahu, continues to sacrifice the hostages,” she added, holding back tears as AFPTV cameras captured the moment.

Matan’s deteriorating condition, shown in Hamas’s release, appeared to intensify the anger and anxiety of the crowd, who see time slipping away with every failed round of ceasefire talks.

Noam Katz, daughter of hostage Lior Rudaeff—who has been declared dead but whose body remains in Gaza—spoke bluntly: “Do not send more soldiers to risk their lives to bring back our fathers. Bring them back through an agreement. Stop the war!”

Her remarks underscored the growing fatigue and frustration among Israeli families, many of whom fear that military efforts alone cannot bring their loved ones home.

The Israeli army confirmed on Friday that four soldiers had been killed in Gaza and admitted that it currently lacks 10,000 troops to meet operational demands in the Palestinian territory. Despite mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, ceasefire negotiations remain stalled.

Tal Kupershtein, whose son Bar was abducted at 21, also addressed the rally with a direct appeal: “I call on the prime minister to accept an agreement for the return of all the hostages. Bring my son home now.”

According to official Israeli figures, 55 of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas last October are still believed to be held in Gaza. At least 31 of them are presumed dead.

The growing protest movement represents not just a cry for the hostages but also a broader rejection of how the war has been managed. Many Israelis are demanding answers about the long-term strategy and an exit plan from the Gaza conflict.

Amid the growing unrest at home, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended a contentious new move: arming rival militias inside Gaza in an effort to undermine Hamas from within.

In a social media video, Netanyahu confirmed the decision to “activate clans in Gaza which oppose Hamas,” asserting that it was taken on the advice of security officials. However, the move has drawn fierce criticism from across the political spectrum.

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman called the policy “complete madness,” warning that Israel is effectively distributing rifles to what he described as “the equivalent of ISIS in Gaza.” He added that there are no guarantees the weapons won’t eventually be used against Israelis.

Hamas, for its part, denounced the program as an Israeli plot to destabilize Gaza and sow internal chaos. One militia group reportedly supported by Israel is led by Yasser Abu Shabab, whose forces operate in eastern Rafah. Hamas has branded him a traitor and vowed to confront his group.

With no clear post-war governance plan for Gaza yet announced by Netanyahu, critics say the arming of irregular militias not only complicates the path forward but also further isolates Israel diplomatically and domestically.