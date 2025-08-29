50-year vision to empower Emirati women

The UAE’s “Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision” cements five decades of progress and charts a bold roadmap for Emirati women’s empowerment across sectors, nationally and globally….reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates has unveiled the “Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision,” a sweeping national strategy designed to chart the course of Emirati women’s empowerment over the next fifty years. Launched under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU) and widely celebrated as the “Mother of the Nation,” the new vision reflects both the country’s achievements in women’s advancement and its ambitions for the decades ahead.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai, both hailed the launch as a milestone in the UAE’s journey of progress. Sheikh Mohamed praised Emirati women for their “pivotal role in strengthening our communities and contributing to our nation’s development,” stressing that the UAE’s advancement has always been tied to the success of its women. Sheikh Mohammed echoed this sentiment, describing women as “the spirit of the country and the heart of its identity, as companions on the journey, and as true makers of change.”

The launch coincides with Emirati Women’s Day on August 28, which this year carries the slogan “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years of Achievement.” The date also marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of the GWU, the umbrella organisation that has driven women’s empowerment since 1975.

The “50:50 Vision” sets out a roadmap extending to 2075, grounded in three main pillars: strengthening family and national identity, developing governance and strategic frameworks, and building international development partnerships. By combining these, the strategy seeks to position Emirati women as equal partners in shaping the UAE’s future, consolidating the country’s global reputation as a pioneer in gender equality and inclusive development.

Among its objectives, the vision calls for expanded opportunities in education, employment, and leadership, ensuring that Emirati women play a leading role in the economy of the future. It proposes launching sectoral foresight labs to accelerate women’s integration into key industries such as technology, artificial intelligence, climate sciences, and energy. It also emphasises balancing professional careers with family responsibilities, and creating targeted programs for senior citizens and People of Determination.

Globally, the plan outlines ambitions for Emirati women to become leading figures on the world stage, with greater participation in international negotiations, expanded representation in UN agencies, and the hosting of global summits and platforms from the UAE. The government also intends to launch international awards in the UAE’s name to highlight women’s contributions to science, business, culture, and humanitarian work.

The “Mother of the Nation Vision 50:50” is the latest chapter in a remarkable journey that began with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, who believed firmly that a nation’s strength depended on the empowerment of both men and women. Building on this vision, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak established the GWU in 1975 and led landmark initiatives in education, health, politics, and culture that transformed the role of Emirati women at home and abroad.

The progress has been striking. In 1975, 62 percent of Emirati women were illiterate. By 2024, female illiteracy had plummeted to just 1.6 percent. Female students now make up more than half of all university graduates, with nearly two-thirds specialising in STEM disciplines. Women also hold 24 percent of cabinet posts, half of the Federal National Council seats, and dozens of senior leadership roles across federal agencies.

Beyond politics, Emirati women have become global contributors. They lead humanitarian efforts in more than 50 countries, drive regional initiatives for women’s economic development, and have championed programs in digital innovation, health sciences, peacebuilding, and sports. Sheikha Fatima herself has received more than 800 honours from regional and international institutions, including multiple UN awards, underscoring her pivotal role as a global advocate for women.

The new vision, therefore, represents both continuity and renewal. It consolidates the gains of the past 50 years while laying out a bold agenda for the next five decades, ensuring Emirati women remain central to the nation’s transformation.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, described the strategy as “a renewed national commitment” to ensure Emirati women remain at the heart of development. “The Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision affirms that Emirati women are not only participants but leaders in shaping the UAE’s progress, a model for the region and the world,” she said.

As the UAE moves confidently towards its Centennial 2071 goals, the 50:50 Vision serves as a guiding framework for how Emirati women will continue to drive national progress and global influence well into 2075.