Etihad Rail set to revolutionise UAE travel

Etihad Rail pre-launch connects Al Qudra to Fujairah, linking 11 cities, boosting mobility, supporting freight, and advancing sustainable transport ahead of 2026 commercial operations….reports Asian Lite News

In a significant step towards transforming the UAE’s transport infrastructure, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, joined Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and a senior delegation of officials on a pre-launch journey of the Etihad Rail passenger service, set to commence commercial operations in 2026.

The delegation travelled along the first operational phase, linking Al Qudra in Dubai to Fujairah, providing a first-hand glimpse of what promises to be a landmark addition to the UAE’s integrated transport network.

The Etihad Rail project, which has already transformed freight logistics across the nation, moving an estimated 60 million tonnes of goods annually by 2030, is now expanding into passenger transport. Dr. Al Zeyoudi highlighted the strategic role of the project in enhancing national mobility and connectivity.

FULL STEAM! Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, joined by Shadi Malak and a senior delegation of officials on a pre-launch journey of the Etihad Rail passenger service.

“The launch of Etihad Rail’s passenger services represents a critical step in our efforts to expand and upgrade the UAE’s transport network. This infrastructure project is already accelerating the movement of goods between industrial zones, ports, and transport hubs, and it will now provide passenger services to enable greater connectivity for residents. By doing so, we are supporting sustainable economic development and reducing harmful emissions,” he said.

The new passenger service will connect 11 cities across the Emirates, stretching from Al Sila in the far west to Fujairah on the east coast, dramatically improving access between key urban, industrial, and commercial centres.

Trains are designed to accommodate up to 400 passengers per journey, and forecasts indicate that 36.5 million passengers annually are expected to use the service by 2030. The initiative is intended not only to reduce traffic congestion on the nation’s roads but also to provide a fast, safe, and environmentally sustainable mode of transport for residents and tourists alike.

Shadi Malak emphasised the project’s broader vision, stating, “We were honoured to welcome Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and showcase Etihad Rail’s passenger service, which marks a new milestone in our journey. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, and under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this project reflects Etihad Rail’s commitment to advancing an integrated transport network that enhances connectivity across the UAE and supports the transition towards a more sustainable, efficient, and passenger-friendly future of mobility.”

Beyond its passenger function, the Etihad Rail network spans 900 kilometres, linking Ghuwaifat in the west to Fujairah in the east, and serves strategic ports such as Khalifa Port, Jebel Ali Port, and Ruwais Port.

The rail system facilitates efficient freight movement from entry points to industrial zones and global supply chains, bolstering the UAE’s trade capabilities. By 2030, freight capacity is expected to reach over 60 million tonnes annually, transforming the logistics and manufacturing landscape.

The introduction of passenger services underscores the UAE’s commitment to innovative infrastructure, regional integration, and a net zero emissions target by 2050. The project will enhance connectivity for communities, support industries, and deliver economic and environmental benefits nationwide.

As preparations continue ahead of the 2026 commercial launch, the Etihad Rail passenger service promises to redefine travel across the Emirates, combining speed, sustainability, and comfort for millions of residents.