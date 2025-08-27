Dubai’s $1m AI film prize shocker

Dubai to Host 4th 1 Billion Followers Summit with $1 Million AI Film Prize and Expanded Global Agenda

Dubai will host the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest gathering dedicated to the creators’ economy, from 9–11 January 2026 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit will span multiple landmark venues including Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future. This year’s theme, “Content for Good,” underscores the UAE’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for purposeful content and the digital economy.

$1 Million Prize for AI-Generated Films

One of the biggest announcements is the launch of the world’s largest prize for AI-generated films, worth US$1 million. Organised in collaboration with Google Gemini, the competition will showcase the top 10 shortlisted films during the summit, with winners judged on storytelling, creativity, AI integration, and alignment with humanitarian themes.

The initiative highlights the UAE’s push to advance the intersection of artificial intelligence, creativity, and global storytelling, recognising short films as one of the most effective mediums for delivering impactful messages to audiences.

AED50 Million Creators Ventures Programme

The summit also confirmed the allocation of AED50 million to the Creators Ventures Programme, which supports global creative entrepreneurs, startups, and individuals presenting pioneering ideas in the content economy. The initiative offers grants, mentorship, and funding for projects with cultural and economic impact, while also hosting an accelerator programme in partnership with Creators HQ and 500 Global.

For the first time, the summit will feature a Content Creation Companies Pavilion, showcasing 100 SMEs and startups from around the world. The pavilion will provide a platform for entrepreneurs to present their projects, secure investment, and network with global content leaders.

Packed Agenda and Global Speakers

The agenda for the 2026 edition is set to expand significantly, with more interactive sessions, debates, and international partnerships. CEOs of leading digital platforms, major tech firms, and high-profile creators will discuss topics ranging from monetisation strategies and intellectual property to AI integration, combating misinformation, and the future direction of the social media economy.

Notable ambassadors appointed for this edition include:

Simon Squibb, serial entrepreneur and angel investor.

Alexandra Mary Hirschi (“Supercar Blondie”), UAE-based global automotive content creator.

Khalid Al Ameri, UAE content creator known for cultural storytelling.

Omar Farooq, Bahraini creator behind the popular “Omar Tries” series.

Ammar Kandil, co-founder of Yes Theory.

Collectively, the summit’s speaker lineup represents a combined following of over 3 billion users worldwide.

Strategic Partnerships

This year’s main partners include SEE Holding (developer of Dubai Sustainable City), Emirates (official airline partner), MBC Group, Sony, and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. Strategic collaborators also include Google, Meta, YouTube, X, TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, reaffirming the summit’s role as a central stage for global digital platforms.

Building on Previous Success

The third edition in January 2025 attracted more than 30,000 attendees, including 15,000 creators, 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs. It generated 1.5 billion digital interactions and over 542 million social media views, with its official hashtag #1BillionSummit trending globally.

Speaking at the preparatory meetings, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said:

“The content economy is an economic power with limitless horizons. Today, the UAE is not only keeping pace with its developments but is also leading and charting new directions within that economy.”

The fourth edition aims to cement Dubai’s status as a global centre for creativity, entrepreneurship, and innovation in digital media—while empowering creators to build purposeful content that makes a positive impact worldwide.