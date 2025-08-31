EU at Odds Over Gaza

EU foreign ministers in Denmark weighed suspending funding to Israeli start-ups, but the plan lacked majority backing, highlighting the bloc’s struggle for a common Gaza response….reports Asian Lite News

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas admitted on Saturday she was “not optimistic” that the bloc would agree on punitive measures against Israel over the war in Gaza, citing deep splits among member states.

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Denmark to consider proposals, including suspending funding to Israeli start-ups as an initial step. But the plan has so far failed to win majority support, underscoring the difficulty of forging a common EU response to the conflict.

“I’m not very optimistic, and today we are definitely not going to adopt decisions,” Kallas told reporters at the start of the talks. “It sends a signal that we are divided.”

Those divisions have repeatedly limited the 27-nation bloc’s ability to act decisively on the Gaza crisis. While some member states strongly back Israel’s right to defend itself, others argue that the scale of civilian suffering demands sanctions.

Denmark, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, has pushed for tougher measures. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen insisted the EU must “change words into action.” Copenhagen has signalled support for suspending trade cooperation with Israel, sanctioning far-right Israeli ministers, and banning imports from settlements deemed illegal under international law.

Several other EU governments share that view, but consensus has remained elusive. The bloc’s decision-making process on foreign policy requires unanimity, meaning even a small group of dissenting states can block proposals.

Israel, meanwhile, is under mounting pressure both domestically and internationally to halt its military campaign. The offensive has devastated Gaza, where the United Nations says famine has been declared and most of the population has been displaced at least once.

The conflict erupted after Hamas launched a deadly assault on Israel in October 2023, killing 1,219 people — mostly civilians — according to Israeli figures compiled by AFP. Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza has since killed more than 63,000 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry figures, which the UN describes as credible.

Humanitarian groups have urged the EU to act, arguing that without meaningful pressure on Israel the crisis will deepen further. But with the bloc divided, the chances of adopting coordinated sanctions remain slim in the short term.

For Kallas, the lack of unity sends a damaging message about Europe’s credibility. “When we are divided, it weakens our voice on the international stage,” she warned.

As ministers debate in Copenhagen, the gap between rhetoric and action remains stark — with the EU struggling to find a common stance on one of the world’s gravest humanitarian crises.