India thanks UAE’s support

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s UAE visit blended high-level diplomacy and cultural outreach, reaffirming India-UAE strategic ties while honouring shared values at the landmark BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has spotlighted the deepening strategic cooperation between India and the Gulf nation, particularly in the areas of counterterrorism, tolerance, and people-to-people ties.

The visit, a follow-up to the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting held in New Delhi in December 2024, began with a significant diplomatic gesture as Misri met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence. The two dignitaries reaffirmed shared values of harmony and mutual respect and discussed the growing role of cultural diplomacy in bilateral relations.

“Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance in Abu Dhabi today. He conveyed gratitude for the warm reception of the All-party delegation by His Highness and the UAE. They highlighted the shared ethos of harmony and tolerance of India and UAE,” the Indian Embassy in UAE posted on X.

Misri also met Ali Alnuaimi, Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE’s Federal National Council. The talks were centred on India-UAE cooperation in combating terrorism and enhancing parliamentary engagement. Both sides reaffirmed their joint commitment to tackle terrorism in all forms and discussed enhanced cooperation in multilateral platforms.

This dialogue followed the recent visit of a high-level all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde. The delegation’s visit, conducted under India’s global outreach campaign ‘Operation Sindoor’, sought to rally global support against Pakistan-backed terrorism following the heinous April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed several tourists.

The Emirati leadership, including Minister Nahyan and Alnuaimi, extended full solidarity to India. Nahyan assured, “India and UAE will tackle terrorism together. The UAE will always stand by India.” Nuaimi, meanwhile, underscored that terrorism is a threat to all of humanity and called on the international community to act collectively.

Beyond security concerns, Misri’s visit also strengthened economic and cultural ties. He met UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy, to review the full scope of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Discussions spanned trade, investments, defence, consular services, energy, technology, and culture. Both sides reaffirmed a shared commitment to expanding cooperation across key sectors.

The Foreign Secretary also made a spiritual and symbolic stop at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, the first traditional Hindu temple in the UAE. Accompanied by Joint Secretary Aseem Mahajan and Ambassador Sanjay Sudhir, Misri was given a traditional welcome by Pujya Brahmavihari Swami.

Visibly moved, Misri praised the temple’s intricate architecture and its message of interfaith unity. “It’s a mandir that every Indian must visit,” he said, describing it as “an expression of faith, beliefs, and ideas that are transcendental.” He also offered prayers for the prosperity of both nations and lauded the UAE for upholding pluralism and tolerance.

The Indian Embassy noted that Misri’s engagements reflect the continuing momentum of high-level diplomatic exchanges that mark the India-UAE relationship. These exchanges underscore a shift towards more strategic convergence in the fields of regional security, culture, and global cooperation.

The visit concludes with renewed confidence in India-UAE ties and their shared commitment to a peaceful and inclusive international order.