MBZ-MBS power huddle in Riyadh

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed’s Riyadh visit with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underscored UAE-Saudi unity, regional leadership, and their shared call for peace, stability, and justice in Palestine….reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a fraternal visit to Riyadh today, where he held wide-ranging discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted fraternal bonds and strategic partnership between the two Gulf powers, both of which remain central players in shaping the political, economic, and security landscape of the Middle East.

On arrival at King Khalid International Airport, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received by Prince Mohammed bin Salman and senior Saudi officials. The warm welcome set the tone for talks that focused on consolidating bilateral ties and addressing pressing regional developments.

During their discussions, both leaders examined ways to strengthen cooperation across economic, security, and investment domains. The dialogue also carried a strong emphasis on regional stability, particularly in light of the escalating crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to achieving a just and comprehensive peace, grounded in the two-state solution, as the only sustainable pathway to securing the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people while ensuring regional stability.

The talks touched on the humanitarian and security fallout from the worsening conflict, with both the UAE and Saudi Arabia calling for intensified international efforts to alleviate civilian suffering and to prevent further escalation. Their joint position reflected a broader consensus in the Arab world that regional peace must be built on dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for international law.

In a symbolic gesture of fraternity, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted a luncheon in honour of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the high-level Emirati delegation that accompanied him. The delegation included several senior UAE officials: H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

From the Saudi side, the meeting was attended by H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy; H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, Minister of Interior; H.R.H. Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, Minister of National Guard; H.R.H. Prince Khalid bin Salman, Minister of Defence; H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Adviser.

The visit highlighted the close alignment between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on strategic issues and reflected a continuing tradition of high-level consultations between the two states. As the region faces mounting uncertainties, from ongoing conflicts to economic challenges, the UAE and Saudi Arabia continue to project themselves as anchors of stability and advocates for peace in the Middle East.

On departure, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was seen off at the airport by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a gesture underscoring the enduring warmth and depth of ties between the two nations.