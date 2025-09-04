Israeli Officials Barred from London Arms Fair  

Decision highlights growing UK rift with Israel as humanitarian concerns mount, while defence firms still set to attend DSEI exhibition…reports Asian Lite News

Britain has barred Israeli government officials from attending the country’s largest arms fair in London next week, in a move that underscores the deepening tensions between the two countries over the war in Gaza.

The decision, announced by ministers, prevents representatives of Israel’s government from participating in the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition, scheduled for 9–12 September at the ExCeL centre in east London. However, the ban does not extend to Israeli defence contractors, who will still be permitted to take part.

“The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong,” a government statement said. “As a result, we can confirm that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025.”

The exhibition, one of the biggest arms and security trade shows in the world, draws thousands of delegates from governments, military bodies and defence firms. Its exclusion of Israeli officials marks the first time the UK has taken such a step, reflecting both diplomatic friction and mounting domestic pressure over Britain’s role in the conflict.

The move follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s announcement in July that Britain would recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel took “credible steps” towards ending the conflict in Gaza. At the time, he called on Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas and commit to negotiations for a long-term peace agreement.

The Labour government has also tightened restrictions on military exports to Israel. In April, ministers suspended the sale of weapons that could be deployed in Gaza, after nearly 23 months of fighting that has left tens of thousands dead and created a humanitarian emergency described by the United Nations as “catastrophic”.

Officials said the decision to bar Israeli representatives from DSEI was part of a wider diplomatic effort to press Israel into halting its offensive and addressing international concerns. “We cannot continue with business as usual while a crisis of this scale unfolds,” a senior government source said.

Israel’s Defence Ministry condemned the move, calling it discriminatory and politically motivated. “These restrictions amount to a deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination against Israel’s representatives,” the ministry said in a statement. “The decision serves extremists and undermines opportunities for cooperation between our countries.”

The ministry also confirmed that Israel would withdraw its participation from the fair entirely and would not establish a national pavilion. That decision means that, while Israeli companies may still attend individually, Israel will lack the official state presence that has traditionally showcased its military and technological capabilities at DSEI.

The announcement came hours after reports from Gaza that at least 20 Palestinians had been killed in a crush at an aid distribution site run by an Israeli-backed charity. The incident added to a series of tragedies in recent months in which civilians have died while attempting to secure food and medicine.

Human rights groups have accused Israel of creating conditions of mass hunger in Gaza through restrictions on aid, charges that Israel rejects. The Israeli government insists its military campaign is necessary to neutralise Hamas after the group’s October 2023 assault that triggered the current conflict.

Public anger in Britain over the humanitarian toll has grown, with mass demonstrations taking place in London and other cities demanding an end to arms sales and political support for Israel.

The decision to bar Israeli officials is unlikely to calm tensions. Pro-Palestinian and anti-war groups have already announced plans to stage large-scale demonstrations outside the ExCeL centre during the exhibition.

Stop the War Coalition and Campaign Against Arms Trade, two of the country’s most prominent protest groups, said they would mobilise thousands to block roads and disrupt proceedings. They argue that allowing Israeli defence contractors to attend still makes Britain complicit in the conflict.

“While it is welcome that Israeli government officials will not be given the red-carpet treatment, it is unacceptable that arms companies profiting from the war are still being allowed in,” said a spokesperson for Campaign Against Arms Trade. “Britain should not be facilitating weapons sales to a state that is carrying out war crimes.”

Police have confirmed that preparations are underway for security operations to manage the protests, which in previous years have led to arrests and road closures.

The rift comes at a time when Britain has sought to maintain its influence in the Middle East and position itself as a mediator between Israel and Arab states. Critics say that London risks losing credibility if it fails to adopt a consistent stance that matches its rhetoric on human rights.

Diplomatic sources suggested that while Israel is angered by the move, the Starmer government is betting that practical defence cooperation between the two countries—particularly in cyber and intelligence fields—will not be fundamentally damaged.

Still, the absence of Israeli officials at DSEI marks a symbolic rupture. For many observers, it reflects a broader shift in British foreign policy: one more closely aligned with international calls for Palestinian rights, and less inclined to give Israel unconditional support.

As the Gaza war enters its third year, Britain’s attempt to recalibrate its relationship with Israel may face increasing tests—on the streets of London, at international summits, and in the tense halls of the ExCeL centre itself next week.