‘Netanyahu using Iran war to stay in power forever’

Former US president Bill Clinton said Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been wanting to fight Iran for a longtime because that way he can stay in the office forever.

“Netanyahu has long wanted to fight Iran because that way he can stay in office forever and ever. I mean, he’s been there most of the last 20 years,” the former president said during an appearance on “The Daily Show”.

Clinton said he called on US President Donald Trump to “defuse” the current conflict between Israel and Iran, and end the “outright constant killing of civilians.”

“But I think we should be trying to defuse it, and I hope President Trump will do that.” The former president said he does not think either Netanyahu or Trump want to trigger a full-scale regional disaster. He also emphasised the importance of the US protecting its allies in the region, while simultaneously advocating for restraint.

“We have to convince our friends in the Middle East that we’ll stand with them and try to protect them,” he stated. “But choosing undeclared wars in which the primary victims are civilians, who are not politically involved, one way or the other, who just want to live decent lives, is not a very good solution.”

The US by far has stayed out of direct action in the conflict between Iran and Israel. But it has helped Israel shoot down missiles from Tehran and has supplied it with military equipment.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Iranian territory, describing it as an “unprovoked aggression” and a “grave injustice.”

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Saturday, Araqchi said, “This is an unjust war imposed on my people.”

He further emphasised the legal and ethical responsibility of member states to stand against this aggression.

The attacks, which began on June 13, targeted not only military personnel but also university professors, ordinary civilians, residential areas, public infrastructure, hospitals, and the foreign ministry.

“Hundreds of my fellow Iranians have been killed and injured following Israel’s surprise armed attacks and terrorist operations,” he said.

Araqchi highlighted that Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, which are under the full monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), were also targeted. “Israel’s attacks on nuclear facilities are grave war crimes, given also the danger of environmental and health catastrophe as a result of radiological leakage,” he stressed.

The Foreign Minister called on the international community to uphold justice, the rule of law, and basic humanitarian principles. “Iran, a founding member of the United Nations system, rightfully expects each and every one of you to stand for justice, rule of law, and basic tenets of humanity and ethics,” Araqchi stated.

He further emphasised Iran’s inherent right to defend its territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and security. “We are entitled, tasked, and determined to defend our territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and security with all force. This is our inherent right, as also clearly recognized under Article 51 of the Charter,” he said.

Araqchi warned that Israel’s actions constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, posing a serious threat to international peace and the rule of law. “International humanitarian law, already badly undermined as a consequence of Israel’s relentless atrocities in occupied Palestine and elsewhere, is now under another extremely serious danger as Israel is committing grave violations of the 1949 Geneva Conventions,” he added.

Araqchi also made it clear that Iran’s actions are in defense of its sovereignty and security, and any justification for Israel’s aggression would be tantamount to complicity. “Israel aggression on Iran cannot and must not be justified by any legal or moral standards,” he emphasised.

Notably, Iran said more than 400 people have been killed and at least 3,000 others wounded since Israel launched its attack on June 13, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Iran and Israel exchanged fresh attacks early on Saturday, a day after Tehran said it would not negotiate over its nuclear program while under threat and Europe tried to keep peace talks alive.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. in Israel (2330 GMT on Friday), the Israeli military warned of an incoming missile barrage from Iran, triggering air raid sirens across parts of central Israel, including Tel Aviv, as well as in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Interceptions were visible in the sky over Tel Aviv, with explosions echoing across the metropolitan area as Israel’s air defense systems responded.

Israel’s military said Saturday it was conducting strikes on “military infrastructure” in Iran’s southwest, on the ninth day of the war sparked by Israel’s attack on the Islamic republic. “Fighter jets are currently striking military infrastructure in southwestern Iran,” the military said in a statement.