Power women take centre stage in Dubai

The forum marked the tenth anniversary of Emirati Women’s Day…reports Asian Lite News

The Emirati Women’s Forum brought together leading voices from government, diplomacy, business, innovation, and youth to celebrate the achievements of Emirati women and highlight their growing role in shaping the UAE’s future. Organised by the Dubai Women Establishment, the forum marked the tenth anniversary of Emirati Women’s Day, first launched in 2015 by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation.”

The event, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, featured a series of panel discussions showcasing the country’s progress in empowering women as leaders, innovators, and global representatives. In her keynote address, Amna Fikri, UAE Ambassador to Finland and Estonia, spoke about the challenges and triumphs of Emirati women diplomats. She credited the UAE’s leadership for paving the way, highlighting the mentorship she received from H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the inspiration provided by H.H. Sheikha Fatima. Fikri acknowledged the cultural and personal challenges faced by women in diplomacy, but stressed that dedication and focus have enabled Emirati women to represent the nation with distinction.

Leadership within government was another focal point. Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority, and Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, reflected on the contributions of Emirati women over the past 50 years. Both underlined how women have become role models for the region, with their progress supported by initiatives led by H.H. Sheikha Fatima and H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council. They also emphasised the importance of family support in enabling women to balance professional responsibilities with personal life.

The role of youth was underscored by Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, who noted that women account for over 73 percent of youth council members and nearly half of the participants in global initiatives. He described empowering young Emirati women as a strategic priority for national development.

Discussions also turned to the private sector. Shayma Alawadhi, Acting Undersecretary for Labour Market Development & Regulation, highlighted that more than 70 percent of Emirati employees under 35 in the private sector are women. She stressed their rising contributions in fields such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and the digital economy, supported by initiatives like Nafis and inclusive workplace policies.

Entrepreneurship was spotlighted through the story of Souad Jamal AlSerkal, CEO of Comm-Cation Consultancy, who encouraged women to embrace challenges with confidence and perseverance. The event also honoured young achievers such as Aysha Al Obeidli, the UAE’s youngest Emirati chef, and Ghaya Al Ahbabi, the youngest UNICEF ambassador for COP28, both of whom showcased the creativity and ambition of the next generation.

Amna Al Suwaidi, Acting CEO of the Future Resources Sector in Dubai Government, closed with remarks on initiatives to ensure gender-balanced leadership, mentorship, and professional development, underscoring the central role of women in Dubai’s future.

As the UAE marks ten years of Emirati Women’s Day, the forum served not just as a celebration, but as a reaffirmation of the nation’s commitment to women as equal partners in building a sustainable, innovative, and globally respected future.