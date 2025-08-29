Culture, careers and courage define Emirati women

The forum drew nearly 700 participants, including senior officials, government executives, academics and business leaders….reports Asian Lite News

The Emirati Women’s Forum, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, placed a strong spotlight on the vital role Emirati women play as partners in family life, cultural preservation and national progress. Organised by the Dubai Women Establishment, the one-day event marked the tenth anniversary of Emirati Women’s Day, an occasion launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, in 2015.

The forum drew nearly 700 participants, including senior officials, government executives, academics and business leaders. It opened with remarks from Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, UAE Minister of Family, who underlined the family’s importance as the foundation of the nation since its establishment. She pointed to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the enduring support of Sheikha Fatima in making family a cornerstone of the UAE’s development. Suhail praised the creation of the Ministry of Family as a milestone in advancing this vision, while outlining initiatives such as family-friendly workplaces, expanded childcare services, postnatal mental health programmes, and equal opportunities in education and employment.

She noted that Emirati women have succeeded in balancing their responsibilities at home with significant contributions across the economic, cultural and social spheres. Looking to the future, she said the Ministry’s family strategy will continue to promote core values and wellbeing, urging youth to see family as both a personal and national investment.

In another key session, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, affirmed that Emirati women, empowered by the vision of the leadership, have become central to shaping the country’s future. He highlighted the Directorate’s pioneering initiatives, including forming the first women’s committee in a government entity, and noted the achievements of its female employees in innovation and digital transformation. Al Marri emphasised that the UAE now ranks among the world’s leaders in advancing gender balance and women’s empowerment, thanks to decades of progressive policies and national strategies.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment, stressed that empowering women has never been treated as a luxury in the UAE, but as a prerequisite for building a modern state. She paid tribute to the vision of Sheikh Zayed, the long-standing support of Sheikha Fatima, and the pioneering role of Sheikha Manal in expanding opportunities for women to lead, innovate and shape the nation’s ambitions.

The cultural dimension of women’s roles was underscored by Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, who highlighted Emirati women’s contribution to preserving national heritage and passing it on to future generations. She noted their leadership in cultural industries, from museums to design and literature, and revealed that women now make up the majority of senior leadership positions within Dubai Culture.

The forum closed with reflections on the UAE’s unique model of women’s empowerment, which blends respect for tradition with innovation and global engagement. Speakers emphasised that Emirati women are not only strengthening families and communities but are also shaping the UAE’s international reputation as a leader in gender balance, cultural identity and sustainable development.