Starmer Condemns Doha Attack

British PM Keir Starmer condemned the Doha attack during talks with NATO chief Mark Rutte at Downing Street, according to a readout.

Starmer stressed the importance of preventing further escalation in the region, Xinhua news agency reproted.

According to the readout, Rutte also briefed Starmer on discussions held earlier in the day at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli army and the Shin Bet security agency said in a joint statement that the Israeli Air Force had carried out “a focused strike targeting the top leadership of Hamas in Qatar.”

Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to assassinate leaders of the group.

Hamas said Tuesday evening that the attack occurred while its delegation was discussing a new ceasefire proposal presented by US President Donald Trump. According to the group, the negotiating team survived, but six others were killed.

The movement identified the Palestinian victims as Jihad Lubad, office director of Hamas political bureau member Khalil al-Hayya; Hammam al-Hayya, son of Khalil al-Hayya; and escorts Abdullah Abdulwahid, Moamen Hassouna, and Ahmed al-Mamlouk. It also confirmed the death of Badr Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi, a member of Qatar’s Internal Security Force.

Israeli authorities did not immediately confirm who was killed. In a joint statement, the Israeli military and the Shin Bet security agency said the strike targeted Hamas leaders “directly responsible for the October 7 massacre” and used “precise munitions and intelligence” to limit civilian harm.