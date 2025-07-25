UAE talks big at global SDG meet

The forum provided a platform for the UAE to highlight its pioneering role in accelerating progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals..reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its global leadership in sustainable development at the 2025 United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development in New York, pledging to conduct a Voluntary National Review (VNR) in 2026 and doubling down on its commitment to inclusive growth, innovation, and international cooperation.

Held at the UN headquarters and attended by global leaders, policymakers, and development experts, the forum provided a platform for the UAE to highlight its pioneering role in accelerating progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and shaping the global agenda beyond that milestone.

Led by Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange and Chair of the National Committee on SDGs, the UAE delegation showcased a series of initiatives that spotlighted the nation’s integrated and forward-looking approach. Lootah stressed the importance of multilateral partnerships, innovation, and knowledge-sharing in tackling pressing global challenges—from climate change to public health and economic resilience.

Among the key contributions was the unveiling of the 2045 XDGs Report, which outlines future development priorities for the next two decades. The UAE also hosted the “Shaping Tomorrow: UAE Leadership for a Sustainable Future” exhibition and expanded its Government Experience Exchange Programme (GEEP) network to 50 countries and six international organisations.

In parallel, sessions led by the General Secretariat of the National Committee on SDGs focused on gender equality, digital inclusion, and child welfare, reinforcing the UAE’s belief in people-centric development. The Ministry of Interior, meanwhile, spotlighted its Green Shield Operation, a cross-border biodiversity protection effort in the Amazon Basin.

The UAE’s 2026 VNR preparations, already underway, promise a comprehensive assessment of progress, challenges, and opportunities, with input from government, civil society, and the private sector. This step reflects the country’s emphasis on transparency, data-driven policymaking, and a unified national vision.

Looking ahead, the UAE is also preparing to host the UN Water Conference in December 2026, further underlining its role as a global convener on sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

Throughout the forum, UAE delegates participated in 48 bilateral meetings and key sessions such as Science Day, demonstrating their active diplomatic engagement and sustained efforts to support the global SDG mission.