‘UN-OIC unity key to peace push’

Khaled Khiari, particularly highlighted the convergence of UN and OIC efforts in the Middle East, especially in seeking a just, comprehensive resolution to the Palestine question…reports Asian Lite News

The United Nations has underscored the importance of deepening collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), calling it vital to maintaining global peace, security, and social cohesion amid rising geopolitical tensions and growing religious intolerance.

Addressing the UN Security Council during a special session on cooperation with regional and sub-regional bodies, Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, stressed that the long-standing relationship between the UN and the OIC is a cornerstone of the global multilateral system.

“At a time of growing geopolitical complexity, cooperation with regional and sub-regional organisations such as the OIC remains indispensable,” Khiari said. “Guided by Chapter VIII of the UN Charter, such cooperation is a key priority of the Secretary-General and an essential part of implementing the Pact for the Future.”

He particularly highlighted the convergence of UN and OIC efforts in the Middle East, especially in seeking a just, comprehensive resolution to the Palestine question. Most recently, the UN and OIC co-organised the annual Conference on the Question of Jerusalem, hosted in Dakar on July 9. The joint endorsement of the Gaza Recovery and Reconstruction Plan by the OIC and the League of Arab States was also welcomed as a meaningful step toward regional peace and rebuilding.

Khiari also pointed to the upcoming ministerial meeting to support the two-state solution, to be co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, as a pivotal opportunity to galvanise global consensus around Palestinian statehood and long-term regional stability.

In a broader context, Khiari commended the OIC’s leadership in addressing Islamophobia and religious intolerance. “As Islamophobia continues to affect far too many people around the world and demands attention, we appreciate the leading role the OIC plays in confronting the rise of Islamophobia and all forms of religious intolerance,” he said.

He noted that the Secretary-General’s appointment of Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia reflects the UN’s determination to intensify efforts in collaboration with the OIC and other partners to build more inclusive, resilient, and diverse societies.

“The United Nations stands against all forms of hatred and discrimination,” Khiari added. “Diversity in all its forms only makes societies stronger.”