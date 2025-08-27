‘Ukraine Banks On India For Peace’

Zelensky says Kyiv was relying on “India’s contribution” to bring the conflict to a close, emphasising that New Delhi’s long-standing commitment to peace and dialogue gave it a unique role in global diplomacy

Days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed for India’s greater involvement in efforts to end the war with Russia.

On Tuesday, Zelensky said Kyiv was relying on “India’s contribution” to bring the conflict to a close, emphasising that New Delhi’s long-standing commitment to peace and dialogue gave it a unique role in global diplomacy. His remarks came as leaders across Eurasia prepared to gather for the two-day SCO summit, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on 31 August and 1 September.

Thanking Modi for sending greetings on Ukraine’s Independence Day, celebrated on 24 August, Zelensky noted his appreciation for India’s support. “Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India’s contribution,” the Ukrainian president wrote in a message on X (formerly Twitter), also sharing a copy of the letter he had received from Modi.

The Indian prime minister, in his letter, extended warm wishes to the Ukrainian people and recalled his visit to Kyiv in August last year. “I warmly recall my visit to Kyiv in August last year, and note the progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral relations since then. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation,” Modi wrote.

The Indian leader also reiterated New Delhi’s traditional stance that dialogue and diplomacy are the only sustainable solutions to international conflicts. “India has always stood on the side of peace and remains committed to extending all possible support for sincere efforts seeking an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

Modi is expected to attend the SCO summit alongside Putin and leaders from Central Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and South-East Asia. His presence at the forum, where both the Russian and Chinese leaders will play a prominent role, has drawn considerable attention given the ongoing war in Ukraine and the broader contest for influence in Eurasia.

Zelensky underscored the global implications of the conflict, linking European security to stability in Asia. “Every decision that strengthens diplomacy leads to better security not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” he said.

India has maintained a delicate diplomatic balance since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While refusing to join Western sanctions against Moscow, New Delhi has consistently called for dialogue and pressed both sides to return to the negotiating table. Modi personally conveyed this message to both Putin and Zelensky during visits to Moscow and Kyiv last year.

India’s position has often been described as “strategic neutrality” — avoiding outright condemnation of Russia while advocating peace initiatives. This approach has allowed New Delhi to maintain strong defence and energy ties with Moscow, while also expanding cooperation with Western partners, particularly the United States and the European Union, who have sought India’s influence in mediating the conflict.

New Delhi has also welcomed international efforts aimed at fostering negotiations. Earlier this month, it praised the summit between US President Donald Trump and President Putin in Alaska, held on 15 August, which was framed as part of attempts to find common ground on the Ukraine conflict. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the talks as “highly commendable” and reaffirmed that “dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path forward”.

In a statement following the Alaska meeting, the MEA emphasised that the world is eager for an early resolution to the war, which has taken a heavy toll on global food and energy security. “The progress made in these talks is encouraging, and we reiterate India’s support for all sincere efforts towards peace,” the ministry said.

On 16 August, Modi had sent his own message to Ukraine, wishing its citizens a future “marked by peace and progress” and thanking President Zelensky for his Independence Day greetings to India the previous day. “I take this opportunity to extend my greetings to you and the people of Ukraine on the occasion of your Independence Day,” Modi had written, underlining India’s readiness to deepen bilateral ties even as the war continues.

For Kyiv, India’s involvement carries significant diplomatic weight. As the world’s most populous democracy and a rising global power with close relations to both the West and Russia, New Delhi is viewed as a potential bridge in an otherwise polarised international landscape. Ukraine has repeatedly sought India’s support at international platforms, appealing to Modi’s often-stated belief that “this is not an era of war”, a phrase he used in conversations with Putin last year.

The forthcoming SCO summit in Tianjin is expected to provide another occasion for India to navigate these competing pressures. With Modi, Putin and Xi sharing the stage, the gathering will symbolise the complex web of alliances and rivalries shaping Eurasian geopolitics.

Whether India can leverage its position to push forward peace talks remains uncertain. However, President Zelensky’s latest appeal highlights the high expectations placed on New Delhi by many in the international community, as the search for a lasting settlement to the war continues.