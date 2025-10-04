Young ambassadors lead the way

The Abu Dhabi Awards Young Ambassadors programme empowers children to champion social responsibility, volunteerism, and national pride, inspiring peers to recognise and honour individuals making positive societal impact.

The Abu Dhabi Awards has officially launched the second edition of its “Young Ambassadors” programme, an initiative designed to empower children to actively promote the Awards’ mission and values. The event took place at the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood and welcomed members of the UAE Children’s Parliament, the Children’s Advisory Council, representatives of the Awards Organising Committee, and members of the media.

The programme provides a platform for young ambassadors to represent the Abu Dhabi Awards, raise public awareness about its goals, and encourage nominations for individuals who make positive contributions to UAE society. Through participation, children are trained to be advocates of social responsibility and community service, amplifying the message of selfless giving and national pride.

Rym bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, highlighted the importance of the initiative. “The launch of the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Awards Young Ambassadors is a significant milestone in instilling values of giving and social responsibility in our children. It encourages them to take an active role in serving the nation and society. The programme embodies the Council’s commitment to empowering children, providing a platform for constructive dialogue, fostering creativity, confidence, and initiative, and motivating them to continue contributing to the future of the UAE,” she said.

The launch event included an orientation session for the new cohort of young ambassadors, followed by interactive workshops designed to equip participants with skills to communicate the Awards’ values to their peers. The programme also encourages children to act as role models in volunteerism and community engagement, inspiring others to participate in socially impactful activities.

Amal Al Ameri, member of the Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee, emphasised the long-term vision of the programme. “The continuation of this initiative reflects the Awards’ dedication to empowering future generations and promoting a culture of giving and social responsibility. The young ambassadors will play a key role in raising awareness across all Emirates, ensuring the Awards reach the widest audience possible. Engaging children at this age strengthens their sense of social responsibility, leadership, and connection to the principles of selflessness,” she said.

Aisha bint Humaid Alkhayyal, First Deputy to the President of the UAE Children’s Parliament and an Abu Dhabi Awards Ambassador, described the programme as an opportunity to inspire peers. “Being part of the Young Ambassadors programme allows us to serve as role models and promote values of kindness and generosity. We will work together to spread the Awards’ message in schools and families and encourage everyone to nominate individuals whose efforts positively impact our communities,” she said.

The Young Ambassadors initiative falls under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and aligns with the core mission of the Abu Dhabi Awards, which honours individuals who selflessly contribute to the community. Over the past two decades, the Awards have recognised 100 individuals from 18 nationalities for achievements in healthcare, volunteerism, scientific innovation, heritage preservation, environmental protection, and empowerment of People of Determination. These efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to social cohesion, altruism, and the values of giving that form the foundation of its society.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit: www.abudhabiawards.ae