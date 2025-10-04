SIBF returns this November

The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair celebrates the global bond between readers and books, highlighting Greece as Guest of Honour with workshops, discussions, and cultural experiences.

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has officially announced that the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will take place from 5 to 16 November 2025 at the Expo Centre Sharjah. The fair, one of the world’s leading literary events, will revolve around the theme “Between You and a Book,” emphasising the profound and enduring connection between readers and the written word.

Over the course of its twelve days, the fair is expected to welcome thousands of visitors, alongside renowned local and international publishers, authors, translators, and cultural figures, fostering an environment of global dialogue on literature, creativity, and knowledge exchange.

The SIBF has grown into a significant platform that goes beyond book exhibitions, serving as a hub for intellectual and cultural engagement. Through interactive sessions, educational workshops, book signings, panel discussions, and forums, the event will explore the motivations behind reading—be it personal enrichment, academic development, scientific curiosity, or pure enjoyment. Attendees will be invited to experience how books ignite imagination, build confidence, provide inspiration, and act as bridges between cultures.

This year, the Republic of Greece has been named the official Guest of Honour, highlighting its legacy as the cradle of Hellenic civilisation and its influence on science, politics, philosophy, and the arts. Greece’s participation will feature an expansive cultural programme including book signings, rare manuscript exhibitions, interactive workshops, theatre performances, and panel discussions. These activities aim to showcase Greece’s literary, historical, and cultural contributions while fostering dialogue and collaboration with international participants. The country’s presence underscores the fair’s emphasis on “edutainment,” blending intellectual exploration with interactive, engaging experiences for audiences of all ages.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, highlighted the significance of the fair in promoting global cultural dialogue and literacy. “We take pride in the fair’s role as a global platform that promotes Arab culture at the heart of human knowledge,” she said. “The theme ‘Between You and a Book’ reflects the ongoing relationship between individuals and literature. Books not only provide knowledge but also help readers understand themselves, fostering cross-cultural communication and empowering societies to build a more enlightened future.”

Sheikha Bodour emphasised the fair’s contribution to nurturing a knowledge-based economy and strengthening the creative industries over more than four decades. “By facilitating interactions among writers, publishers, translators, and intellectuals, the SIBF opens avenues for collaboration, innovation, and investment, positioning culture as a vital pillar in community development and national progress,” she said.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the SBA, added that the 44th edition of SIBF continues Sharjah’s cultural mission in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. “The fair has evolved from a seasonal cultural event into a comprehensive knowledge industry, attracting global creative minds and promoting books as cultural and economic assets,” he said.

The fair’s schedule will feature intellectual forums, social media sessions, and discussions exploring how reading can motivate individuals, enhance learning, and inspire creativity. By celebrating Greece as Guest of Honour, SIBF underscores the importance of international collaboration in promoting knowledge and cross-cultural understanding. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with rare manuscripts, contemporary literary works, and historical documents, enriching their appreciation of literature and history.

The Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 reaffirms the UAE’s position as a global hub for literature, culture, and innovation. With its diverse programme of activities, the fair continues to inspire readers, writers, and creative minds from around the world, cementing Sharjah’s role as a centre for cultural exchange and lifelong learning.