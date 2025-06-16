London Design Biennale Celebrates Gulf Creativity

The showcase offered an immersive look into the UAE’s maritime legacy, seamlessly blending heritage craftsmanship with modern artistic expression

The London Design Biennale 2025 took centre stage this week as a powerful platform for cross-cultural dialogue, with the spotlight firmly on Gulf contributions to global creativity. Among the dignitaries attending was Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE’s National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, who toured several pavilions at the landmark Somerset House venue—including those representing the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar.

Al Hamed’s visit placed a particular emphasis on the UAE’s participation in the Biennale. At the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) pavilion, he explored the exhibition “Tides and Traditions: The Journey of Maritime Crafts and Heritage,” organised by the House of Artisans.

He was joined during the visit by Victoria Broackes, Director of the London Design Biennale, and Salama Nasser Al Shamsi, Director of Cultural and Historic Sites at DCT Abu Dhabi. Together, they explored the exhibition’s interactive elements, which highlight the historical connection between the Emirati people and the sea through design, sound, texture, and visual storytelling.

Al Hamed praised the UAE pavilion’s powerful narrative and its contemporary yet deeply rooted portrayal of national identity.

“This exhibition conveys the UAE’s story with authenticity and creativity,” he said. “Our participation in the London Design Biennale reflects our leadership’s commitment to sharing Emirati culture with global audiences—fostering understanding and reinforcing our position as a cultural bridge between tradition and progress.”

He noted that the exhibition exemplifies the UAE’s efforts to preserve and promote maritime crafts as a key element of its cultural DNA, showcasing how design can communicate values, history, and innovation in a single experience.

Al Hamed also conveyed his appreciation to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi for its role in advancing Emirati heritage on the world stage. He stressed that such initiatives are aligned with the UAE’s broader vision to make culture a central pillar of global dialogue and diplomacy.

In addition to the UAE pavilion, Al Hamed visited the creative installations from Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, and the State of Qatar, each offering distinct perspectives on Gulf heritage and contemporary design. These contributions, he noted, highlight the diverse yet interconnected cultural identities of the Gulf region and underscore its creative voice in international forums.

The London Design Biennale continues to serve as a major international event where design, culture, and diplomacy converge—and where the UAE and its regional neighbours are playing an increasingly prominent and celebrated role.