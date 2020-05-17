“I love working on myself and on my acting skills, I believe there is still so much to learn. New York Film Academy is one of the best if not the absolute best in the world and I always wanted to go there but have fortunately always been busy with work,” she said.

“So I found this to be the best time to do their online course, which is very extensive too. I don’t like sitting around and waiting. At least I know that I’ll get out of this pandemic as a better actor – and I couldn’t be happier,” she added.

She is currently locked down in Germany and keeps busy cooking and gardening, among other activities.

