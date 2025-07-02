Hrithik, NTR Jr Promote Separately

In War (2019), Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff only came together publicly during the success bash, maintaining the mystery around their face-off

In a strategic move to heighten audience anticipation, the makers of War 2 have decided that lead stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr will promote the film separately. The decision is designed to maintain the intensity of their on-screen rivalry and deliver a powerful cinematic experience.

The upcoming action thriller, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), is the latest addition to its ambitious Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will release globally on August 14, 2025, including a massive IMAX rollout.

A trade source revealed, “Hrithik and NTR Jr will not share the stage during the promotional campaign. They won’t appear in any pre-release interviews or videos together. YRF wants the audience to experience the full impact of their characters’ animosity on screen before seeing them together off-screen.”

The studio believes this rivalry is a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic event and wants to preserve that experience for the audience. According to the source, “This conflict is the film’s core and unique selling point. YRF wants to ensure nothing dilutes it before release.”

YRF has a reputation for deploying unconventional promotional strategies within its Spy Universe. The studio was the first to introduce a strict “no interviews before release” rule for actors to avoid spoilers and preserve intrigue.

In War (2019), Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff only came together publicly during the success bash, maintaining the mystery around their face-off. For Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan avoided public events, instead engaging audiences through curated video capsules shared on social media. The result was an all-time blockbuster.

Similarly, Tiger Zinda Hai celebrated the establishment of the Spy Universe through a surprise campaign that highlighted the interconnectedness of its spy agents.

With War 2, YRF continues to innovate. The clash between Hrithik and NTR Jr is being framed as a cinematic spectacle, and the studio is intent on preserving the mystique right up to the film’s release.

The countdown to one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated showdowns has begun — and the makers are making sure it lands with maximum impact.