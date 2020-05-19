“Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines issued by the state government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome,” he tweeted on Monday.

The actor and his family underwent medical screening and have tested negative for coronavirus.

The actor reached his home on May 15 after taking a travel pass. He and his family have been asked to remain in home quarantine till May 25.

His mother, brother and sister-in-law also made the journey with him in his private vehicle.

The actor told reporters that he underwent medical screening at 25 points during his journey.

Kushalpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Budhana police circle, said that health officials had visited the actor’s house and told them to be under home quarantine for 14 days.

