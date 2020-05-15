“The amount of cooking, cleaning, baking, training, hair styling, even poetry n singing n other blah n blah videos our actors are putting out daily, I fear they will forget how to act … Not that we had a treasure trove of talent to begin with,” Rohit tweeted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, he has been using social media to post that he misses riding a bike or to share throwback photos. He even suggests what to watch during the ongoing lockdown, and even praises those who are actively helping out people in need during the tough times.

“Saluting the heroes, who are putting their lives on the line so that we can breathe easy.. literally! Thank you #maharashtrapolice ! SALUTE!! anildeshmukhncp mumbaipolice,” he had tweeted a few days ago.

He also praised actor Sonu Sood, who had arranged transport for stranded migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing a photo of Sonu, Rohit tweeted: “This is one guy who goes about doing his bit for society but NEVER talks about it.. even this picture came from someone’s mobile phone unbeknownst to him.. Proud of you Sonu Pa.. You are truly an inspiration.. love always PS: in a sense, we are all migrants.. @SonuSood.”

